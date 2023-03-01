AVON PARK — South Florida State College baseball (7-14) split its doubleheader Saturday against Pasco-Hernando State College (10-8) with a 4-1 win and a 9-4 loss. The Panthers sit at 1-2 after their first series in Sun-Lakes Conference play.
A great slugging effort got the runs on the board for South Florida in Game 1. Head Coach Rick Hitt said it was important for the lineup to be aggressive and get good pitches early from Pasco’s stud pitcher Chay Yeager. The Panthers totaled four extra-base hits with three bringing in all four runs.
And that slugging came early. Infielder Nick Garagozzo got his team on the board in the first inning. He clobbered a 2-0 pitch deep to right field with Pedro Moreno on first for a two-run home run. His second dinger of the year grabbed momentum and a 2-0 lead for his squad.
In the second Dawson Bryant made an impact with his glove and bat. First, he caught a runner stealing to finish off another shutout inning. Then he got in on the whole “home run” thing by slamming a solo shot to left field for a 3-0 Panther lead and his first collegiate homer.
Later – following a one-out triple from Mike Cuello – Bryant smacked a double on the ground for another run batted in. He finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Hitt said the Avon Park product had a great fall swinging it but was slow to get out of the gate this spring. Through 18 games, Bryant’s hitting .160 with hits in just six games. That could be just adjusting to what he’s being asked to do as a catcher.
Commonly, those responsibilities can find their way to the offensive side. Hitt said recently he’s been on the ball a lot more and he was happy to see him get his first round-tripper.
“I think that the more comfortable he gets with that position in college, and the grind that it is, I think the offensive game will continue to flourish,” Hitt said.
Meanwhile, starter Logan Adams battled for the win as he allowed one run and four hits through 5.2 innings. He’s now 3-1 on the year. A little bit more of an efficient start might’ve allowed him to go the distance in the shortened game. But he did well to make pitches in key spots to get out of innings with his pitch count climbing.
When a two-out double ended his day in the sixth, lefty James Turnbull was called upon. South Florida’s lefty one out guy forced a ground ball to Brylan West for the third out.
A few double plays helped Adams too. But no bigger one happened than when he was out of the game. After Turnbull got the Panthers out of the sixth, Hitt turned to Shaun Shipley for the save. However, the freshman wasn’t sharp and was replaced by Brandon White for the final two outs with the bases loaded.
White got up in the count 1-2. His next pitch was hit but it was liner right to West. The first baseman tried to get the force out at first but the runner got back in time. However, he had the presence of mind to fire down to Moreno for the game-winning out at second base.
Hitt said they work on first baseman feeding to the shortstop at second and 3-6-1 double plays every day in practice.
“It’s really good to see one of his practice reps come to fruition,” Hitt said. “To be honest, his reaction was just right and he did a really nice job. A lot of guys would get uptight and sail that throw into left field. Nope, just kept his feet just like it was a regular day.”
Game 2
The difference in Game 2 was the same as the one in their conference-opening 15-7 loss on Friday: trouble out of the bullpen.
Brandon Chorzelewski didn’t have the sharpest outing but Hitt felt he really settled in after the first few innings. The lefty pitched well enough to keep his team within one run through six innings. Much like how Logan Wynne did the same on Friday when he allowed three runs in 5.1 frames while striking out 10 batters.
However, the Bobcats were able to get a run off reliever Jacob Morgan in the seventh. A two-out rally against the combination of Ozzie Mora and Nathan Nogueras pushed what was a manageable two-run lead at 5-3 to a 9-3 advantage. Pasco would hold on for the eventual 9-4 win.
With top reliever Alex Burden out for the season, Hitt said they have 12 arms. And each one has a role to play. Sometimes it’ll be where it just doesn’t work out and that’s baseball. But the Panthers rely on them to bring their best every day when it’s asked for. And if they don’t then some of those shortcomings get exposed.
Guys fitting into and fulfilling their roles is even more key considering how South Florida’s conference schedule plays out.
The Panthers are partaking in an interesting format in 2023 during their conference schedule. They’ll play in a three-game series as always but the first game will be nine innings. Then a doubleheader is played the following day. Sometimes it will all be at the same site, other times one team will host Friday while the other hosts Saturday.
There’s even a wrinkle to the doubleheader. South Florida traditionally plays seven-inning in both games. However, conference ones will feature a seven-inning first game followed by a nine-inning second game. If the front end goes into extra innings, both teams will play seven on the back end.
Thus, it places more emphasis on roster management – something that’s already integral to the game of baseball.
“It’s a new process for us playing basically when you look at it 25 innings in 24 hours every weekend,” Hitt said. “That’s how it comes out. So with that there’s some management there. And that’s why I go back to this piece where every single guy has to remember how much he matters.”
The Panthers only have 12 position players which doesn’t allow for a lot of days off in terms of playing games. So, South Florida tries to get them rest in other ways like limiting practice reps or how much time they’re in the weight room. Sometimes even switching things up in midweeks.
It also means the Panthers can’t afford to pitch well just one day every weekend. If that happens the pitchers will get worn down too.
South Florida’s next game comes at home on Wednesday with a matchup against Webber International University at 6 p.m.