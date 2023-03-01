AVON PARK — South Florida State College baseball (7-14) split its doubleheader Saturday against Pasco-Hernando State College (10-8) with a 4-1 win and a 9-4 loss. The Panthers sit at 1-2 after their first series in Sun-Lakes Conference play.

A great slugging effort got the runs on the board for South Florida in Game 1. Head Coach Rick Hitt said it was important for the lineup to be aggressive and get good pitches early from Pasco’s stud pitcher Chay Yeager. The Panthers totaled four extra-base hits with three bringing in all four runs.

