AVON PARK – A two hour rain delay after the fifth inning did not slow down the South Florida State College (SFSC) Panthers on Friday. The Panthers pitched a 4-0 shutout against the College of Central Florida Patriots. The win was their second in a row and improved the Panthers to 8-3 on the young season.
“It is always nice to start the season with wins over some really good clubs,” said South Florida State College Coach Rick Hitt. “This is the tenth ranked team in the nation and we have fortunately played well against them twice now.”
The Panthers have benefitted from a slightly more seasoned pitching staff that features six sophomores on the roster.
One of those pitchers, Drake Kasparek, had pitched five perfect innings against the Patriots before the rains brought a two hour halt to the game.
Offensively, the Panthers took a 3-0 lead before the delay, scoring two runs in the third and another in the fourth.
Three hits in the third, a leadoff double by Hunter Wilder down the left field line and singles by Carter Dahl and Leeandro Alfonzo accounted for both runs in the third.
South Florida State College would benefit from another leadoff double in the fourth inning, this time by Mike Bessell into right centerfield and later scored on a two single into left field by Dahl to put the Panthers up 3-0 before the rain delay.
Despite throwing five scoreless and hitless innings, the Panthers made the pitching change due to the long delay, bringing in freshman Jack wheeler.
Wheeler was not able to continue the no hit bid, though he was able to pitch out of a couple of situations to maintain the shutout.
Wheeler gave up a two out double in the sixth and got out of it. In the seventh he faced bases loaded with one out and induced a double play on a line drive to third that was a catch and tag third to end the inning.
In the eighth gave up a leadoff double and in the ninth had a runner in scoring position, both times the runners were stranded to preserve the shutout for the Panthers.
South Florida added a run in the bottom of the eighth after Wilder led off the inning with a leadoff single and eventually scored on a passed ball to make the final score 4-0.
“We have six sophomores on the pitching staff with some games under their belts,” added Hitt. “It is good to have that experience. They have learned some things last year and earlier this year in the fall. We are still a work in progress in strike management and their off speed work. Offensively, we have been able to score a lot of runs to help the pitching staff.”
The Panthers hosted Sante Fe College for a double header on Saturday, another ranked team, and will continue their home stand against Webber International University on Monday at 6 p.m. and Palm Beach State College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.