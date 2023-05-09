0-2 and barbecue. The phrase uttered about a team whose tournament ends before it can get going.

South Florida State College baseball (28-28) was outslugged 14-7 by Palm Beach State College in an all-Panther matchup Friday in the first game of the FCSAA. It was a disappointing result following a heartbreaking 10-9 loss to No. 1 seed Pasco-Hernando State College the night prior.

