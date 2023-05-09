0-2 and barbecue. The phrase uttered about a team whose tournament ends before it can get going.
South Florida State College baseball (28-28) was outslugged 14-7 by Palm Beach State College in an all-Panther matchup Friday in the first game of the FCSAA. It was a disappointing result following a heartbreaking 10-9 loss to No. 1 seed Pasco-Hernando State College the night prior.
“We had a good season, we came up here to have a great season (and) we didn’t accomplish it,” Head Coach Rick Hitt said.
There’s not much else to say about their two days in the postseason other than they just didn’t pitch well. As a staff the Panthers gave up 24 runs in two games. A team isn’t going to make a deep run if it gives up that much.
It started Thursday. South Florida walked 12 batters in a game it lost on a walk-off after a throwing error (as a result of a possible no-call on runner’s interference) on a double play attempt scored a runner from second.
That set the Panthers up with a showdown against the other Panthers of the Sun-Lakes Conference Friday in Palm Beach.
Both teams were scoreless after the first inning but South Florida broke through with a three-run top of the second. Reid Lisle and Adrian Davis started it with back-to-back singles.
Jakoby Stanley put down a sacrifice bunt. Palm Beach pitcher Jacob McGovern fielded the ball and threw to third to get Lisle. But the ball sailed high which allowed South Florida’s left fielder to score and put the other two runners on second and third.
Ian Anderson put a charge into left-center field and was robbed of extra bases thanks to a leaping grab into the outfield wall by Palm Beach’s Winston Parke. Anderson did get one run in with Davis tagging up and scoring.
Jace Jones then hit a ball into right field that scored Stanley. Brylan West almost kept the rally going on a hard-hit liner with two outs but another diving play by Parke took that away.
Logan Adams was putting together a nice outing through the first three innings. His only baserunners came on a hit batter and a single. But disaster struck in his fourth inning of work.
Palm Beach opened with four runs in a flash when the first five batters all reached on alternating singles and doubles. All of sudden Adams was bullied out of the game by the Palm Beach bats.
“Sometimes guys make some pitches, they get some people out and then they turn around and they’re having a blow up inning and sometimes unfortunately it happens that way,” Hitt said.
With the lead gone, Hitt turned to Logan Wynne.
Wynne had a rough beginning after the first out was recorded. An RBI double and two-RBI single pushed the lead to 6-3.
South Florida pulled within one after getting two in the fifth. After a scoreless inning from Wynne, the Panthers tied the game and took a 7-6 lead on two-out hits from Pedro Moreno and Lisle in the sixth.
But eventually the dam broke and the water was unstoppable. A double and single led off the bottom of the sixth. Following a ground out, Palm Beach chased Wynne with two singles and a double to take a 10-7 lead.
James Turnbull took over on the bump. He forced a ground ball for a potential second out but a Moreno throwing error scored the runner from second. Moreno then made a mistake on another grounder that could’ve ended the inning.
Turnbull then balked in a runner from third and gave up a two-run home run to left field. Palm Beach was way out in front at 14-7. Turnbull would go on to finish the inning.
The Panthers tried their best but could not put anything together to mount a comeback. Palm Beach would go on to hold the lead and eliminate South Florida. Two huge rallies in two separate innings were the difference.
“The thing about rallies is, as a pitcher, you can quiet rallies,” Hitt said. “Make pitches and pitch tough and have intestinal fortitude you can quiet rallies. Give up a single or a bloop hit or something like that you can come right back (and) get a ground ball double play or get a couple pop-ups (to) get out of the inning. But, (it) just didn’t happen.”
South Florida’s Achilles Heel all season obviously proved to be its undoing. And because of it the Panther season concluded with a thud.
Hitt said he appreciated how his team grew in certain areas over the season and gave credit to a few who put together tremendous seasons to help the Panthers. But, for now, South Florida won’t see the field again until the fall.