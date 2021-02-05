AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther came out on the short end of a wild, nearly four hour offensive barrage against the Lake Sumter Lake Hawks 25-17, even though the Panthers outhit the Lake Hawks 22-12.
The Lake Hawks took advantage of three Panther errors in the first inning combined with a hit batter and walk to plate five runs in the top half of the first inning.
The Panthers answered in the bottom of the first with two walks and five hits that included a two run double by Nico Saladino and a two run producing single by Reid Lisle as the Panthers posted six total runs to take a 6-5 lead.
That was just a warmup as the Lake Hawks took a 7-6 lead in the top of the second with two runs after loading the bases on walks with no outs.
Again, the Panthers answered, this time with six straight hits to start the inning. Zeddric Burnham led off with a double and scored on the next base hit. Singles by Leeandro Alfonzo and Andrew Cox loaded the bases. Bryce Bitting cleared them with a towering grand slam over the right field fence to give the Panthers an 11-7 lead after two innings.
South Florida State College added another run in the bottom of third to make the score 12-7 as it appeared that baseball normalcy was entering the game.
That did not happen as the Lake Sumter scored twelve runs in the top of the fourth on four hits, one error, four hit batters and four walks would give the Lake Hawks a seven run lead, 19-12.
The Panthers sliced the Lake Hawks’ lead back to three runs in the bottom of the fourth with four runs scored, two on a double by Burnham and two on a single by Quintin Lindsey to make the score 19-16 after four innings.
That would be as close as the Panthers would get as Lake Sumter added three runs in fifth and eighth innings with the Panthers posting their final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth to make the final score 25-17.
South Florida State College will play their next two games on the road against College of Central Florida in Ocala and Santa Fe College in Gainesville on Saturday in a double header before returning home on Monday to play Webber International with a 3 p.m. start time.