AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther fell short by one run in both games of a doubleheader against the Indian River State College, 9-8 and 8-7, to drop to 0-4 on the season.
In Game 1, the Panthers took a 1-0 first inning lead when Corrin Flajole singled to second base and drove in Linda Rosado, who singled earlier in the inning.
Indian River tied the game in the top of the second as a lead-off double by Ashleigh Robinson lead to a run when she scored on a single by Shayne Hewitt.
The game tied at one through four innings, in the fifth inning, the Panthers made a pitching change, taking out Gracyn Cunningham, who pitched four innings giving up one run on two hits and striking out three and brought in Taylor Currie.
A walk, single and a fielder’s choice put Currie and the Panther’s in a base loaded jam with one out that the Panthers could not get out of.
A wild pitch brought in one run and an error on the shortstop allowed a second run to score as Indian River took a 3-1 lead.
Another walk loaded the bases, which was followed by a double by Macie Stanfield that brought in two more runs to make the score 5-1.
A triple by Brooke Matthews and doubles by Payton Cressman and Devan Ryan led to four more runs as Indian River took an eight run lead at 9-1 and threatened to end the game after five innings in they held the Panthers scoreless.
South Florida State College rallied in the bottom of the fifth, lead-off singles by Allison Wagle and Rosado followed by a run producing double by Alexandra Garcia made the score 9-2.
Flajole doubled later in the inning to drive in two more runs to cut Indian River’s lead to five, 9-4 with runners on second and third and no outs.
Indian River made a pitching change and the next three Panther batters struck out to end the threat.
South Florida made the score closer in the bottom of the sixth when Jane’a Mobley crushed a three run homer over the left field fence to make the score 9-7.
South Florida cut the deficit to one run when Capes led off the inning with a double and later stole home to make the score 9-8 and Paige Pilon on second with no outs. A pop out and two strikeouts left the tying run stranded as the Panthers lost Game 1, 9-8.
Game 2 had the Panthers trailing 6-1 heading into the bottom half of the fifth inning when the Panther bats woke up with five straight base hits to start the inning. A single by Pilon followed by a double by Keily Ulatowski put runners in scoring position.
Sklyer Theodorson singled to drive in one run and Wagle single to drive in two more to make the score 6-4. A groundout and an error on Indian River allowed the Panthers to score twice more to tie the game at 6 after five innings.
Indian River scored a run in both the sixth and seventh innings to make the score 8-6.
South Florida started the bottom of the seventh with runners on second an third with no outs after a walk to Rosado and a double by Garcia. A fielder’s choice by Mobley brought in Rosado to make the score 8-7, but Garcia was tagged out trying to advance to third, taking runners out of scoring position.
South Florida would get a runner back to second with two out after a single by Katie Capes, but the Panthers could not capitalize as the next batter grounded out to end the game with the Panthers falling short, 8-7.
The Panthers next play at home on Wednesday against Warner University.