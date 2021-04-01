AVON PARK — The Panthers are having some success in non-conference play. The South Florida State College baseball team defeated the Inspiration Academy Post Grad Lions 9-2 Tuesday evening. It’s the Panthers’ second consecutive victory and the team’s fourth out of its last five games.
“The concept here is just to try to be able to play better today than we were playing,” South Florida Coach Rick Hitt said. “We’ve done that a little bit here the last week and a half and we’d just like to continue to see them come to the ballpark ready to go play in situations in games where they give themselves an opportunity to have success and I think we’re seeing more of that.”
SFSC jumped out to an early lead thanks to a lead off single by Reid Lisle and an error by Inspiration pitcher Ajani Cumberbatch allowed Lisle to trade places with Deven Tedders. A sacrifice bunt by Leeandro Alfonzo the next at-bat brought Tedders home for a 2-0 lead.
The Panthers were right back to work in the top of the second as third baseman Brady Markham smacked a lead off double to left field and designated hitter Edgar Castillo drew a walk. Andrew Morris reached on another Cumberbatch error that scored both Markham and Castillo. A sacrifice fly by Lisle brought home Morris and gave South Florida a 5-0 lead.
SFSC’s last scoring inning was a four-run third frame. A one-out home run by right fielder Hunter Wilder got the scoring started.
Catcher Andrew Cox singled a batter later and he scored off a double laced by Markham down the left field line. A fielder’s choice and an error gave Lisle another opportunity to clear the bags. He then doubled to score Castillo and Morris, giving the Panthers a 9-0 lead within the game’s first nine outs.
Hitt said they will put a plan in place to focus on specific aspects when playing in these non-conference games. Today, it was small ball and executing with runners in scoring position.
He also said it’s important to get the lead off man to start an inning because those have the ability to come back in a positive way. SFSC scored five of its nine runs in the innings where the Panthers got the lead off man on base.
“We used the 10 hits we got,” Hitt said. “I thought we used them pretty well to score nine runs and get some guys on base at key times and get a few guys some key knocks.”
Offensively, the Panthers were led by the likes of Wilder, Lisle and Markham. They accounted for eight of those 10 hits including a 4-for-5 performance by Wilder. He ended the day a double shy of the cycle.
Meanwhile, Lisle led the team with three runs batted in and Markham’s two double tied Wilder for the game-high in extra base hits. Castillo led the team in walks with two plus he and Morris combined for four runs scored.
Hitt isn’t too worried about his team not scoring for the game’s final six innings. In his mind, you to take what runs you can get when you get them.
Fans in attendance saw an army of South Florida pitchers utilized in Tuesday’s match-up. Seven pitchers in total manned the bump for Panthers with Jadiel Martinez taking the responsibility of opener.
Martinez set the pace for the rest of the staff. He threw two innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts and a walk. Hitt said Martinez’s start got them “out of the gate” early.
“Starting pitching for me has always been the key to baseball,” Hitt said. “Good, solid starting pitching that gets you out of the gate and gives your hitters a chance to create some freedom in the box… and then you play sound defense.”
Despite four walks, the hurlers combined for two earned runs allowed on six hits with five batters struck out. Hitt had no reason for the bullpen day other than that being in-conference doesn’t allow for certain arms to not get innings. Thus, he wanted to utilize the non-conference match-up to throw some of those guys.
The everyday players loved seeing the guys who don’t get much run see some playing time. That’s the whole concept of being a team, everyone performs their roles and tries to encourage others when they get an opportunity.
“I think they enjoy being around each other, I think they root for each other,” Hitt said. “We haven’t played great several times this year and they still keep coming the ballpark with the right approach and a good attitude and they root for each other and that’s really good to see.”
After the win, Hitt is telling his team they did good work Tuesday. The accomplished a lot of things they needed and provided some opportunities to several players who don’t usually get them.
The South Florida Panthers played Wednesday against Warner University with results unavailable at press time. Panthers are back in conference play Saturday with a home game against State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.