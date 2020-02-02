AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther Baseball team scored twelve runs in the first two innings in route to a 20-2 win over the IMG Post Grad baseball team to start the season at Panther Field on Friday night.
The Panthers took advantage of five walks, a hit batter and base hits by Trey Fields, Mike Bessell and Edgar Castillo to score and take an 8-0 lead in the first inning.
Two more walks in the bottom of the second and base hits by Bessell, Castillo and a double by Carter Dahl accounted for four more runs to give the Panthers a 12-0 lead after two innings.
South Florida State College added a run in the third after Zeddric Burnham eventually reached home after leading off the inning with a double into right centerfield.
The Panthers added another run in the sixth inning after Case Hannum led off with a single into left field and reached third on a double down the left field line by Brian Perez. Hannum eventually scored on a wild pitch to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead.
South Florida State College’s offense continue to roll in the seventh inning with six more hits and six more runs.
Burnham led off with a double a scored on a single by Bessell. Bessell scored on a triple by Hannum into the left centerfield gap and scored on an error to give the Panther’s a 17-0 lead.
That was followed by a single by Perez and a triple by Castillo to swell the score to 18-0 and Castillo later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 19-0.
The Panthers scored once more on a single by Burnham as the Panther took a 20-0 lead into the eighth inning.
IMG avoided the shutout with two runs in the top of the ninth to make the final score 20-2.
Trey Fields and Nico Saladino pitched a hitless shutout for the first eight innings, with Saladino throwing two innings and Fields six before IMG finally broke through in the ninth with a pair a runs and a pair of hits.
Bessell and Fields led the Panthers with three hits a piece and Bessell led the team with four runs batted in. Burnham, Hannum, Perez, and Castillo each had two hits with Perez, Castillo and Dahl each driving in two runs.
The Panthers will be at Panther Field in Avon Park again on Wednesday with a 5:00pm starter as they play host to Lake Sumpter State College.