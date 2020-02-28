AVON PARK – For the third time this season, the South Florida State College Panther baseball team posted twenty or more runs in a game. This time on Wednesday against the Warner University Royals (B) team the Panthers won 21-1. The game was played earlier than originally scheduled due to impending severe weather.
The Panthers wasted no time taking control of the game, scoring twice in the bottom of the first on base hit singles by Hunter Wilder and Brian Perez. Wilder scoring on Perez’s single into left field. The Panthers scored their second run on a double play groundball by Case Hannum that brought home Trey Fields.
South Florida State College scored six runs in both the second and third innings to take a 14-0 lead.
Edgar Castillo scored on a sacrifice fly into right field by Tate Hansen. Wilder doubled into right field to drive in a run, Perez doubled into center to drive in two and Nico Saladino doubled into right center to drive in two more as the Panther mounted an 8-0 lead after two innings.
Three hits and four walks were converted into six more runs in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded on a walk, a double by Hansen into right center and another walk, Wilder walked to earn an easy RBI to put the Panthers up 9-0.
Fields hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in another run and Perez plated two more with a single into left center as South Florida State College stretch their lead to 12-0. The Panthers added two more runs, one on a fielder’s choice and the last on an error to give South Florida State College a two touchdown, 14-0, lead over the Royals after three innings.
Warner broke the shutout bid by the Panthers with a run in the top of the fourth and the Panthers responded with five more runs in the bottom half of the fourth.
Three straight walks to load the bases for the Panthers with no outs was followed by a single by Fields as South Florida State College regained their 14 run advantage at 15-1. Hannum drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and the Panthers added another on a wild pitch as their lead ballooned to 16 runs at 17-1. Shane Magrann capped off the scoring with a two run double into right centerfield as the Panther lead swelled to 19-1 after four innings.
The Panthers added a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to make the final score 21-1 in a game that was stopped after seven innings.
Perez led the Panthers with four hits and five RBIs. Wilder, Fields, Saladino and Hansen each had two hits. Saladino drove in three; Wilder, Fields, Hansen and Magrann each had two RBIs.
Drake Kasparek pitched six inning, scattering five hits and giving up one run while striking out eleven for the win.
The win improved the Panthers to 13-7 on the season.
South Florida State College will finish this week traveling to play Daytona State College on Friday and hosting Kalamazoo Community College from Michigan on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start time.
Next Monday, the Panthers start conference play at home against the State College of Florida.