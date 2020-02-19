AVON PARK — After going through a rough patch losing nine of 10 games, the South Florida State College Panther softball team has crafted a four-game winning streak after winning a pair of games against the Miami Dade College Sharks, 7-5, 3-1 to improve their season record to 7-9.
The Panthers posted three runs in the first inning of game one to take any early lead. Alexandra Dilts and Payton Pilon led off the inning with back to back singles. They both advanced into scoring position on a ground ball to second by Allison Wagle.
Dilts scored on a single by Jane’a Mobley and Pilon thereafter on a ground ball by Alexandra Garcia to put the Panthers up 2-0.
Corrin Flajole capped off the scoring with a double down the left field line that plated Mobley to give South Florida State College a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
With the Panthers leading 3-1, they expanded their lead in the fifth and sixth innings with a pair of runs in each.
Wagle led off the fifth inning with a single into left field and reached second on an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Mobley.
A double into left field by Garcia drove in Wagle to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead while sending Mobley to third. Mobley scored on a single by Trinity Girovasi into right field as the Panthers left the fifth inning with a 5-1 lead.
South Florida State College lit the fireworks early in the sixth inning as Pilon led off with a double over the left fielder’s head followed by a two-run homer by Wagle over the left center field fence to put the Panthers up 7-1 heading into the seventh inning.
The Sharks would not go down quietly as two walks, an error and a wild pitch resulted in three runs. Suddenly a sure win became in doubt when Tara Melassi hit a home run over the center field fence to make the score 7-5 with only one out.
Panther pitcher Taylor Currie struck out the final two batters to secure the win for South Florida State College.
Pilon, Wagle, Garcia and Girovasi each had two hits for the Panthers with Wagle and Garcia driving in a pair of runs each.
Currie pitched 6.2 innings striking out 10 for the win.
South Florida won the second game 3-1 scoring once in the third and twice in the fourth.
Dilts led off the third reaching on an error, reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Pilon and a single into center by Wagle. A walk loaded the bases with one out when Garcia hit a sacrifice fly into right field to drive in Dilts for the 1-0 lead.
In the fourth, a leadoff walk to Baileigh Ehrlich and doubles by Girovasi and Dilts accounted for both runs scored as South Florida State College built their lead to 3-0.
As in the first game, the Sharks staged a comeback in the seventh inning with a leadoff single by Amanda Mason and a double by Alexandra Jegnheimer that made the score 3-1 with no outs.
A double play and a fly ball into centerfield ended Miami Dade’s comeback bid as the Panther’s held on to the 3-1 win.
Dilts led the Panthers with two hits in the second game and Baylee Haggard earned the win pitching 4 innings and striking out five.
The Panthers play again this Friday in a rematch against Lake Sumter in Clermont.