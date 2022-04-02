AVON PARK — A lot of good happened on Wednesday night with plenty of things that still need to improve.
South Florida State College softball dropped a pair of competitive games against the Indian River State College Pioneers 4-3 and 9-4. The Panthers’ losing streak extended to 10 games and they sit 11-23 and 0-10 in conference play.
“They got better at doing some things,” South Florida Coach Carlos Falla said. “We didn’t improve on doing other things, and it cost us another doubleheader. Games that we should have won or had an opportunity to win. We didn’t capitalize when we were given the chance.”
South Florida grabbed the lead early in game one. The first three hitters reached thanks to two errors and a hit by pitch. Ashton Lewis hit a ball in the air to score Linda Rosado from third while Trinity Rohrer swiped home as Ella Fletcher was doubled up at second.
But the bats went quiet after that as Indian River salted the 2-0 lead away. The Pioneers picked up their first run in the third inning thanks to a fly ball to center field. Then an error with two outs in the fourth scored a runner on second, tying the game at 2-2.
South Florida couldn’t muster much offense in the fourth and fifth innings and Indian River took the lead in the sixth thanks to a pair of singles with runners in scoring position.
The Panthers looked like they could battle back to tie as Rosado singled and Rohrer walked. Both then moved up on a wild pitch. Fletcher came through with a base hit to center field and scored Rosado.
The rally stopped there as the next two batters struck out and a runner was picked off. The Panthers went down in order in the seventh as Indian River held on for the win.
Starter Kaycee Torres took the loss in the circle. She finished with four runs allowed (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out a pair of batters.
South Florida’s Emylee Mountin took over in the circle for game two. It didn’t take long for the Pioneers to get on the board against her thanks to a solo home run in the second inning.
However, she settled in after that. Mountin tossed her next three innings scoreless and matched zeroes put up by Indian River’s Taylor Barrett.
The Panthers broke through against Barrett in the bottom of the fifth. Rosado and Kassidy Leverett started it off with back-to-back walks. They moved up on a passed ball during Lewis’s at-bat.
After Lewis struck out, Rohrer hit a sacrifice fly to left field. It tied the game at 1-1 as Rosado scored from third. Fletcher drove Leverett in from third with a single to left field. The lead would stay at 2-1 as Abi Ayers struck out on a 3-2 count with two runners on for the final out.
The Panthers ran into trouble in the sixth. Braylei Plyant relieved Mountin after a single and walk with one out. Plyant then loaded the bases by hitting a batter. However, she punched out the next batter and forced a pop up to preserve the lead.
Indian River took the lead against Plyant in the seventh. An error on a hard-hit ball off the glove of Torres with runners on second and third gave the Pioneers a 3-2 edge. An error by Rohrer on an attempt to start a double play then made it 4-2.
But back came South Florida in the final frame. After a one-out walk and pair of singles, Ayers hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Rohrer from third. A Lexie Witz groundout knotted it at 4-4 with moving to Ciara Justice.
Pilon made solid contact and smoked her third pitch of the at bat. But it was right back to Indian River’s pitcher Devan Ryan, which ended the walk-off threat.
The Pioneers grabbed the lead again in the eighth thanks to a leadoff double followed by a one-out single. The single came after Mountin re-entered.
Two walks later, an error by Rosado on a line drive in left field cleared the bases. A single made it 9-4. That inning put a damper on what was a solid outing for Mountin, who kept hitters off-balance with her off-speed pitches.
Indian River held onto the lead this time as the Panthers went down in order to end the game and the day.
Falla said the Panthers played more competitive games than in the past few series. But the same mistakes are still losing them games like untimely errors and a lack of aggressiveness at the plate.
While it is encouraging they did it a few times against the Pioneers, Falla feels his team still needs to get better at making plays when given the opportunity. Whether it be making outs when they need to in the field or producing with runners in scoring position.
However, what they did in the final innings of game two is a step in the right direction for South Florida. It showed it does have the capability to produce in big moments. It just needs to be more consistent.
“It’s, for us, frustrating because they have the capability of being able to play at a better level than what they’re at,” Falla said. “They practice most of the time at a better level than what they’re playing and I have to transition it from practice to a game. We’re not doing that.”
But the team now has some things to build on while still trying to fix the mistakes it regularly makes when it goes on the road to face Eastern Florida State College on April 2. And that starts at practice. If they do that with the same intensity they had against Indian River, the Panthers will perform well against the second-to-last place team in the Southern Conference.