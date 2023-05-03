A tough way to end the regular season but will have plenty to celebrate as well.
South Florida State College baseball (28-26, 15-15) wrapped up its regular season with a 7-5 loss and a 14-6 run-rule win against Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) Saturday afternoon. A day on which the Panthers honored their sophomores.
Sophomore Day is always bittersweet for Head Coach Rick Hitt. He mentioned how they spend so much time with the players, going seemingly everywhere with them and seeing them all the time. And it’s tough to say goodbye whether a player was there one, two or even three years.
“I was glad to be able to just hug each one of them (Saturday), knowing that (it was) their last regular season contest,” he said. “I hope they enjoy being here as much as we’ve enjoyed having them.”
Hitt said he was happy with the way his team responded after what happened in its 12-1 loss Friday.
Despite that, the Panthers still dropped two out of three to finish even in the Sun-Lakes Conference and finish 3-6 in their final nine conference games after winning three out of four series before that.
With those results the Panthers fell from the No.3 seed to No.4 in the upcoming 2023 FCSAA Division II/NJCAA Region 8 Baseball Championships. That sets them up for an opening round game against conference champion Pasco-Hernando State College.
In his mind, anyone’s capable of beating anyone in this tournament. And if the Panthers want to be part of the equation, they’ll need a season-best performance from a pitching staff that will be all hands on deck.
Blue Wave 7, Panthers 5
A nightmare inning in the sixth dissolved a 4-0 lead the Panthers built on a Jace Jones two-run home run, a Nick Garagozzo sacrifice fly and a Dawson Bryant RBI single.
Ian Anderson made the inning’s first out on a sliding grab in right field. But starting pitcher Logan Adams wouldn’t pick up a second one. His next batter smashed a solo home run to break the shutout. Adams then issued his fifth base on balls of the game and hit a batter.
A single into center field scored the runner from second and the Blue Wave trailed 4-2. That’s when Hitt called on reliever Brandon White for a likely attempt at a five-out save.
But the freshman wouldn’t be successful in doing so. He let up a line drive into center field that made it a 4-3 ball game as the runner from second beat the throw home.
A third consecutive base hit (second off White) tied the game up at 4-4. Catcher Dawson Bryant fired down to Brylan West at first to get the runner who rounded but it hit off West’s glove. This gave the Blue Wave runner who advanced to third a chance to take home.
West threw back to home but the throw made Bryant catch the ball too high and the runner slid in for a 5-4 FSCJ lead.
FSCJ’s fourth single in a row made it 6-4. White finally got his first out on a fly out to center field but then walked the next batter. A fielding error by Bryant on a chopper in front of the plate scored the Blue Wave’s seventh and final run of the inning. A groundout to Pedro Moreno mercifully ended the disastrous frame.
Hitt said Adams was uncharacteristic with several walks Saturday and was flirting with disaster his entire outing. But he was able to evade it until that sixth inning. Then when he called White, the freshman just wasn’t sharp.
Moreno gave the Panthers some life with a leadoff home run on the first pitch to pull within two at 7-5. Jakoby Stanley worked himself back from 0-2 for a two-out walk and Anderson smoked a single to put the tying run on.
Jones smacked the first pitch he saw. He tried to will it fair but the ball landed just left of the line. He’d later put a charge into a 1-2 pitch but FSCJ’s first baseman snagged the line drive for the inning’s final out.
West hit a single with one out in the seventh to put the tying run at the plate but Garagozzo struck out on a questionable strike call and Moreno popped out to center field to end the game and solidify South Florida’s fourth place position in the conference standings.
Panthers 14, Blue Wave 6
South Florida scored six runs between the first two games of the series. The Panthers put up over twice that in their final game of the day and the regular season.
After only scoring five runs on 17 hits in Game 1, the Panthers cranked out their 14 runs on 16 knocks in Game 2. West and Moreno along with Nick Garagozzo and Ian Anderson recorded three hits apiece.
Between both contests, West finished 7-for-9 all for singles and three runs batted in. As a team, the Panthers smashed eight extra-base hits. Including results in both games Saturday, Moreno was a single shy of the cycle. All of his hits on the day were for extra bases. .
“We always see a lot of breaking balls,” Moreno said about him and West at the plate. “But whenever we see a fastball we don’t miss it.”
The noisiest extra-base hit was a solo home run by catcher Jake Turnbull. It wasn’t just the first home run of his college career, but also the first XBH (extra-base hit) of his college career.
The dugout jumped and hollered with excitement. The freshman backstop couldn’t stop smiling as he touched home plate and rejoined his teammates to celebrate.
Hitt said Turnbull’s been on an upswing in recent weeks and that solo shot was a testament to that.
“He’s been working really hard for the whole year and finally having that home run, everybody was so excited,” Moreno said. “You gotta love it, man.”
It helped extend a lead built by a Moreno RBI triple and two-run Stanley home run. However, starting pitcher Logan Wynne ran into trouble and loaded the bases on three straight singles in the fifth.
A sacrifice fly, a two-RBI single and a throwing error by Turnbull later, Wynne was out and Shaun Shipley was on the bump with the game tied at 4-4.
Shipley worked out of the inning on a pop out and strikeout to keep it even. The Panthers took the lead back on a two-out rally that started with walks from Marlon Bowen and Turnbull to load the bases. A single from West and back-to-back doubles from Garagozzo and Moreno made it 9-4.
The Blue Wave would get two runs back on an error at shortstop and a ground out. But those unearned runs would be the only ones allowed by Shipley who finished with the win on 2.2 innings pitched.
Then a five-run inning sealed the run-rule win for South Florida. West started the frame with a single and ended it with one as his seventh hit of the day scored Stanley from third for 14th and final run.
Hitt said West’s performance is the kind of thing they expect to see out of him. He’s had that kind of year offensively.
“His days of not having a good offensive day are few and far between because what he can do is his ability to take pitches, and he gets walks,” Hitt said.
Next up for the Panthers is the state tournament. It will take place in New Port Richey on the campus of Pasco-Hernando State College with the Panthers’ first game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Moreno said they just need to keep pushing each other hard and stay together so the Panthers can be locked in for the upcoming run.