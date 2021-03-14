AVON PARK — After snapping a six-game skid on Wednesday, the South Florida State College Panthers found themselves in the loss column again Friday night.
SFSC (11-17) fell to the Florida Southwestern State College Bucs (22-8) 5-1 for its seventh loss in eight games. Additionally, it’s the seventh loss in that stretch where the Panthers allowed at least five runs.
Left-hander Myles Caba manned the bump for Rick Hitt’s squad to start the game. He battled from the outset. In the first, he sat down the first two hitters and came back from a two-out walk to strike out Bucs cleanup hitter Jared Campbell to retire the side.
South Florida couldn’t do much at the plate in the first either as they couldn’t take advantage of a one-out base runner earned off an error.
Fans watched this pitcher’s duel until the fifth inning when the Bucs broke through. Caba started off the top of the inning strong as he struck out the first two batters in an expeditious manner. A catcher’s interference called on Andrew Cox gave Florida Southwestern a two-out base runner. Caba hit the next batter and a bloop single ended up bringing the first run across. An error on a pickoff attempt brought home a second run. The Panthers couldn’t respond and found themselves trailing 2-0 after five.
Caba’s day ended following that frame. He finished with four hits allowed, three walks, eight strikeouts and two unearned runs through five innings of work. His biggest enemy was command and pitch count.
“We would love to see him get out there and compete until the seventh,” Coach Hitt said. “But when his command is sporadic early on, it elevates your pitch count, we’re not letting guys throw 100 pitches, 115 pitches, anything like that. So (that’s) just something that he has to continue to get better at.”
Jack Keeler came in to relieve Caba in the sixth. He kept the game close with some assistance from the outfield. Right fielder Hunter Wilder came up with a seed to the catcher to gun down a runner at the plate.
“Hunter did a nice job on that on that play,” Hitt said. “He does a good job for us a lot of days.”
Then the Bucs added insurance in the ninth. Cox caught a runner stealing for the inning’s first out but an error by first baseman Bryce Bitting gave Florida Southwestern a runner. A flurry of hits brought home three more unearned runs.
Despite some nice defensive plays, the South Florida defense didn’t help its pitchers too much. In total, the Panthers committed four errors over nine innings with at least two leading to runs. Not to mention six stolen bases allowed.
“We do it routinely,” added Hitt. “It’s been a nemesis of ours throughout the season. And it happens in a variety of ways on different days. So (it’s) just something we have to continue to get better at, which we haven’t yet.”
The offense didn’t have anything to hang its hat on either.
Florida Southwestern starter Robert Wegielnik held the bats in check for six shutout innings, sitting down six Panther batters on strikes.
“Really tough to hit, really tough to pick up,” Hitt said of Wegielnik. “His slider’s a plus-plus pitch for him, really tough for our guys to pick up on. And we helped him a few times, but for the most part, he threw pretty well. He’s tough guy to hit. And they got a good really, really good club.”
South Florida’s best chance to get back in the game came in the eighth inning against the Bucs’ reliever at 2-0. Quentin Lindsey and Nico Saladino worked back-to-back walks to start the frame. A fly out to second, strikeout and a ground ball to second.
The Panthers finally broke the shutout in the ninth thanks to an RBI double by Reid Lisle. But the game seemed out of reach for the Panthers by then.
“Our consistency level just has to increase,” Hitt said. “That’s the biggest thing: Be more consistent with the things that we do on a daily basis. And when we begin to do that, with any sense of consistency, I think you’ll see us play better routinely. We play good in spots. But we haven’t played good from a longevity standpoint. And that’s what we’re after.”
The Panthers are back at home on Monday at 6 p.m. for their series finale with the Bucs after a road trip to Fort Myers on Saturday.