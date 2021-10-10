MULBERRY – The Lake Placid Green Dragons were unable to find any consistency on offense and were hindered by numerous penalties on both sides of the field as they were not able to take advantage of a great defensive effort as they fell short to the Mulberry Panthers on Friday night in Mulberry 12-0.
It was not the start that one anticipated as Mulberry took their opening drive 80 yards on six plays, highlighted by a 35 yard run and a 23 yard pass that placed the ball on the Lake Placid 3.
Two plays later, Mulberry scored on an eight yard run to take an early 6-0 lead.
Offensively, Lake Placid had decent field position on their first two drives, starting from their own 43 and at midfield respectively. On the second drive, the Green Dragons made it to the Panthers 23 before losing the ball on a fumble that gave Mulberry the ball on the 28.
From there, Mulberry drove to Lake Placid’s 23 before the Green Dragon defense tightened up to force a turnover on downs.
Neither team scored for the rest of the first half as Mulberry continued to hold a 6-0 lead going into the intermission.
After a scoreless third quarter, Mulberry extended their lead to 12-0 in the fourth quarter on a 31 yard pass with 7:14 left in the game.
Lake Placid continued to fight back, driving to the Panther 12 yard line on their next possession before losing the ball on a sack fumble with 5:59 left in the game.
Lake Placid had one more opportunity when Elijah McGahee intercepted a pass at the Lake Placid 25 and brought the ball back to the 47.
The Green Dragons managed to get to Mulberry’s 35 before relinquishing the ball on downs with a 1:31 left in the game and no timeouts.
Mulberry went into victory formation to run the clock out as the Green Dragons fell short by a final score of 12-0.
Penalties hurt the Green Dragons as emotions flared as they were tagged for 95 yards to include three personal fouls.
The Lake Placid defense did well holding the Panthers to under 300 total yards and just 12 points while getting two sacks, one by Wyatt Hines and one by DJ Bullard, plus the interception by McGahee.
Falling to 3-4 on the season, Lake Placid will look to get their offense back on track and reach the 500 mark at home this Friday against the Lemon Bay Manta Rays, who are 5-0 this season and have only given up 6 points on defense.