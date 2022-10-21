AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers have come to a crucial juncture.
South Florida fell three sets to none to the Santa Fe Saints 25-11, 25-14 and 25-23 Tuesday night. Albeit the loss does sting, the Panthers will look to shake it off as an important challenge awaits them.
Sets 1 and 2 were a struggle for the Panthers. Their troubles started in serve receive. South Florida had difficulty making passes out of serve receive which resulted in them playing out of sync on offense.
The Panthers have struggled with finding a consistent way to put the ball away. When all of their components work, according to Head Coach Kim Crawford, they play well. It just comes down to hitting. But getting those components to work well starts in serve receive when South Florida doesn’t have possession.
And when South Florida possessed the ball, it wasn’t for long. The Saints almost immediately gained the ball back after just one or two serves.
Crawford said her team served well but the Saints offense was just too good on Tuesday. They made perfect passes to their setter who was able to feed a trio of outstanding hitters. It was just difficult to keep up defensively.
Set 3 looked like it might go the same way as the first two. But suddenly the Panthers caught fire and got rolling.
Down 15-9, a service error gave possession back to the Panthers and brought Tiara Lindsey to the service line. And South Florida proceeded to go on a 7-0 run to grab the lead with several of those points coming off aces.
Then it became a back-and-forth affair. First a kill from Santa Fe, then a South Florida block, followed by a Panther attack error and a kill from Isabella Hurtado. Jayleen Santiago made it a 19-17 game with a big kill then two more traded points had the set at 20-18.
“T (Tiara Lindsey) coming in and serving those what? Three aces?” Crawford said. “That changed the whole momentum. Isa did the blocks. And then we started passing good. We started digging up balls. We just couldn’t put the ball away.”
Multiple errors in a row relinquished the Panther advantage, Santa Fe led 23-21. Two more kills put the match away and gave the Saints a 3-0 sweep on the road.
Crawford said her team wouldn’t pay attention to this defeat in terms of film study. South Florida took time to look at their Friday opponent in Pasco-Hernando State College instead.
And she believes the players can shake it off to focus on their pivotal three-game road stretch against Pasco, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota on Saturday and St. Petersburg College next Tuesday.
The Panthers (3-7 in conference play) sit at third, ahead of both Pasco (3-9) and St. Petersburg (3-8) but behind State College of Florida, in the standings of the Sun-Lakes Conference’s South Division. If the Panthers win on this road trip, they’ll make the state tournament according to Crawford.
Having success in three consecutive road matches can be difficult. There’s an added element when not playing at home. But the match the Panthers played Tuesday could make them a little more battle-tested for when they’re in the heat of this trip. An example Crawford pointed out where that could work is against State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
“They have one big hitter we couldn’t stop,” she said. “She just hit over us. But that’s one. So maybe we can use tonight (and) say ‘Hey, remember how you started picking up all three of (Santa Fe’s) big hitters in the front row? We only got to really deal with one.’ And we took a set off of them. So, the only disadvantage is we’ll be away.”
It’s all about keeping the players in a good space mentally and making sure they have confidence. If they’re confident, they’ll play well.
“This is a special group of kids,” Crawford said. “They constantly fight. And they always strive to be better.”