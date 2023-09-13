AVON PARK — Working out the kinks.

South Florida State College volleyball (1-2, 1-2) lost 3-2 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10) against Palm Beach State College (1-7, 1-1) in its home opener Wednesday night. It’s the second time in the team’s first three matches where the Panthers played five sets.

