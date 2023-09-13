AVON PARK — Working out the kinks.
South Florida State College volleyball (1-2, 1-2) lost 3-2 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10) against Palm Beach State College (1-7, 1-1) in its home opener Wednesday night. It’s the second time in the team’s first three matches where the Panthers played five sets.
“It’s always disappointing when you take them to five and lose,” Head Coach Kim Crawford said.
The first set of this all-Panther matchup started out close with Palm Beach holding a 6-5 lead early on. But it then rattled off five straight points to take an 11-5 advantage. From there South Florida couldn’t generate enough to gain the lead – getting as close as 17-16 – with the adversarial Panthers taking Set 1.
But the hosting Panthers ensured the match would go at least four by claiming Set 2. It was tight again throughout with Palm Beach holding a 13-12 advantage through the first 25 points. But a 5-2 run capped off by a Danielle Worthy kill helped create an 18-15 lead. Palm Beach roared back with four straight to go up 19-18. Both teams traded until it got to 21-21, where three straight kills punctuated by one from Allie Shaffer put South Florida up 24-21. But a kill and attack error pulled Palm Beach within one. Fortunately, a service error gave South Florida the set win.
However, it would need to again fight to stay alive after Palm Beach claimed Set 3. An early 7-1 lead helped the visitors, even surviving a late rally by South Florida, go wire-to-wire in the third set.
Set 4 was a replay of the second set with both teams deadlocked at 21 in its late stages. Still, the teams traded points — being tied at 24-24. An error from Palm Beach however put South Florida up 25-24. And Rachel Skyles came through ripping a kill for the 26th point. Next up was a first-to-15 fifth set.
Unfortunately for South Florida it couldn’t muster enough to pull out the final set.
It was close the whole way in Set 5 with Palm Beach only holding a two-point lead at 8-6 when the teams switched sides. After going down 10-7, South Florida scored three straight to knot it up at 10-10 finished off by a kill from Shaffer. But an ensuing 5-0 run ended up dashing any hopes of a win for South Florida.
Crawford said the team had issues executing which kept South Florida from having extended possessions. However, she did credit her team with being able to adjust on the fly during the match.
One example from Crawford was her squad’s ability to switch up blocking schemes when asked to. Shaffer said the team’s full of experienced players which really helps with those on-the-fly changes.
But, according to Crawford, it seems all South Florida’s done in this young season is adjust. The Panthers have been without multiple players due to different circumstances. She didn’t know if Danielle Worthy would see the court before the game because she was so sick prior to the match. It’s resulted everyone needing to shift around. Shaffer said it’s been difficult but the team’s pushing through.
“We have many people that are good at playing different positions,” she said. “So we’re able to fight.”
Crawford knows that teams will eventually start to understand this South Florida team might not have the size, but it is scrappy and can hang with teams just through its ability to adapt. Shaffer thinks the level of chemistry the team has should prove advantageous in the long run.
“We’re like the strongest team I’ve ever been on,” Shaffer said. “All of us individually and as a team. We’re very united.”
South Florida took on Webber International University’s JV team in Babson Park Tuesday before being back at home Friday to face Pasco-Hernando State College and kick off a four-match home stand.