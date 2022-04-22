AVON PARK — Poor pitching kept the Panthers out of the win column Wednesday evening.
South Florida State College (29-20, 6-10) lost its series opener 7-5 against Indian River State College (26-15, 6-10). The Panthers lost sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference with the defeat.
It also comes after the Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak with two consecutive victories in a series win over Eastern Florida State College.
One of the frustrating parts of this loss for Coach Rick Hitt was his team once again ended up playing from behind early in the game.
Starter Logan Adams got the nod on the mound for South Florida Wednesday. He escaped the first thanks to a thrown runner by Tate Hansen and a flyout to Reid Lisle.
However, in the second Adams relinquished a leadoff single that advanced to second on a throwing error by Jakoby Stanley. A one-out single into left field brought the runner home for a 1-0 Pioneer lead.
The Panthers struck back in the third. Center fielder Deven Tedders was hit by a pitch with one out to bring around the top of the lineup. Pedro Moreno and Nico Saladino loaded the bases on back-to-back singles.
Stanley then lifted a fly ball to the Indian River’s right fielder that allowed Tedders to tag up and score, tying the game at 1-1. Moreno tagged up and swiped third as well.
Saladino stole second during Brylan West’s at-bat. West then popped a ball up off the end of his bat, but thanks to the gusting winds coming in from right, the ball landed in shallow right. That brought home Moreno and Saladino.
After a 1-2-3 inning aided by the winds howling into the park, South Florida’s Adams found himself in trouble again in the fifth. He had runners on second and third with one out after a pair of singles and a sacrifice bunt.
After intentionally walking the Pioneers’ best hitter, Adams and the Panthers got what they wanted to escape the inning: a ground ball to West at first.
Unfortunately, his throw home for the force out and a set up for a double play went low, skipped off the ground and ricocheted off catcher Tate Hansen’s foot to the backstop. Two Pioneer runners scored and the game was knotted at 3-3.
It was disappointing to Hitt to see that costly error made. “That was another play in the game where we had the lead and gave it back,” he said.
Adams went out for the sixth inning. He got the first two out on minimal pitches. Then he loaded the bases with a single sandwiched between two hit batters. That was when Hitt went to the bullpen and called on Alex Burden.
Adams finished with three runs allowed (none earned) on seven hits with two walks, two hit batters and one strikeout over 5.2 innings.
Burden won his left-on-left matchup as he induced a flyout to Lisle in left field to end the inning. Lisle made several big plays in left as he managed the wind gusts. Hitt said they do a good job at positioning outfielders so they’re in spots to make plays.
South Florida grabbed the lead again in the sixth. Jadiel Martinez and Lisle stroked a pair of singles. Hansen laid down a bunt that resulted in a throwing error to third base to score Martinez.
After Tedders went down swinging, a fly ball by Moreno slipped out of a Pioneer outfielder’s glove and scored Lisle for a 5-3 lead. South Florida ended up striking out on consecutive ABs to end the inning.
Indian River tied it up in the seventh at 5-5 thanks to a two-out double off Burden. Then it claimed the lead in the eighth.
Burden fought back after a leadoff single for a strikeout and a pop out in foul territory. However, a throwing error by Hansen on a stolen base attempt put a runner on third for Indian River.
After walking the three-hole hitter, Burden went up 1-2 on the next batter. But he squirted a ball by Moreno at third for an RBI single. Another single scored a runner from second. Moreno and Stanley paired up to end the inning as a heady throw from the third baseman to second caught the batter out trying for second base.
Despite all the mistakes, South Florida still had a chance in the ninth. Lisle worked a two-out walk then pinch hitter Bryce Bitting smacked a double into the right field corner. Another pinch hitter in Brady Markham walked to load the bases with a red-hot Moreno at the plate.
But it wasn’t meant to be as Moreno went down swinging on a 2-2 pitch to end the game. Burden ended up saddled with the loss.
Despite the five-run performance, South Florida couldn’t overcome its tenth game allowing at least seven runs to a conference opponent. The Panthers average close to eight runs allowed through 16 conference games.
And it starts on the bump for them. It could be fatigue setting in but the Panthers know they haven’t pitched to their standard in-conference.
Hitt said they need to find a way to get the pitching staff to improve at managing the game. That responsibility falls on him and his coaching staff as much as it does on the pitchers themselves.
“We just have to find a way to pitch better,” he said.
Even Wednesday, he said his pitchers left the ball up a lot against the Pioneers and they made South Florida pay for it. Sometimes those big gusts of wind helped them out to escape innings that should’ve been much worse.
The Panthers are capable of pitching better. They came off two games against EFSC allowing no more than three runs prior to Wednesday.
They need to figure it out quick. There are just five games left and South Florida is battling with Indian River State College and Eastern Florida State College for the second spot in the state tournament.
The Panthers are back at home Saturday, April 23 against the Pioneers.