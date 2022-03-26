AVON PARK — South Florida had a rough night at the ballpark on Wednesday.
South Florida State College lost 5-3 and 8-1 to the Eastern Florida State College Titans. The Panthers dropped their sixth straight game and third straight series to start conference play.
The Panthers fell to 0-6 in the Southern Conference and 11-19 for the season after the sweep.
South Florida played a competitive contest in Game 1. The Panthers took the lead in the second inning on a two-out single from Madison Hodges to score Trinity Rohrer for the 1-0 lead for starter Kaycee Torres.
She kept the Titans off the scoreboard for the next two innings. The lefty faced just four batters in the third then worked out of a two-on-one-out scenario in the fourth. But the Panthers couldn’t capitalize and build the lead as they squandered an opportunity with Rohrer on second with one out.
Eastern Florida grabbed the lead in the fifth on a two-out triple to center field that scored a pair of runners for the 2-1 Titan lead. Torres however kept it at that as she struck out the next batter to end the inning.
South Florida tied it up at 2-2 in the bottom but couldn’t keep it at that as the Titans put up two more on Torres as the inning started with two of the first three hitters reaching on errors. A double and a single then scored both of them.
Both teams traded runs in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh. Torres finished with five runs allowed (three earned) on 11 hits and three walks while striking out five batters over all seven innings.
Lexie Witz got the bottom of the seventh going for South Florida but the next three batters all flew out and ended Game 1 with a loss.
Meanwhile, Game 2 was about as ugly as it gets for the Panthers. They managed just one hit and scored one run as Ciara Justice came home from third on a wild pitch in the third inning. It was a tight game at 3-1 with Emylee Mountin on the mound in the fourth.
But a leadoff walk followed by a double had her in some trouble. After a pop out, Mountin fell behind 3-0 on a batter but battled to fill the count. However her next pitch was hammered out to center field for a three-run home run and a 6-1 deficit.
South Florida’s Braylei Plyant came in to relieve Mountin after that. She kept the Titans from any more runs in that half inning.
However, that didn’t last long as the Titans scored their last two runs of the game in the fifth off a hit by pitch, an error and a single.
Eastern Florida held on for the win and clinched the doubleheader series as just three South Florida hitters reached in the next 12 plate appearances.
Defensively, the Panthers committed six errors in Game 2 for a total of nine for the evening. And they know that coupled with lack of production at the plate are something that won’t win them ball games with 18 games left in the season.
South Florida is back home Wednesday, March 30 for a doubleheader against Indian River State College.