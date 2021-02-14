AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers fell to 1-2 on the season after being swept by the Eastern Florida State College Titans in three straight sets; 20-25, 12-25 and 22-25.
The Panthers held an early 4-1 lead to start set one of the match and continued to hold a lead at 6-5 before the Titans strung together five straight points to take a 10-6 lead over the Panthers.
A kill shot by the Panthers Meghan Oliver momentarily slowed the Titans , making the score 10-7 before the Eastern Florida State College went on a 4-1 run to extend their lead over the Panthers by six, 14-8.
The Panthers battled back with a 7-2 run on the Titans to close the gap to one point at 16-15 and got within one again at 20-19, though they were unable to tie or take the lead as the Titans finished the first game with a 5-1 run to win 25-20.
The second game was all Eastern Florida State College as they opened the game with the first three points before the Panther’s Lyn’d Lewis was able to dink the ball over the Titan defenders for the Panthers first point, 3-1.
The Titans went on an 8-1 run before Lewis hit a kill shot to stop the Titan momentum with the Titans leading 11-3. From that point, the Panthers played fairly even with the Titans, with Eastern Florida State College outscoring the Panthers 14-10 to win the second game 25-13.
The third game was the most competitive as the Panthers took a 3-1 lead highlighted by a block by Lewis and Andrea Colon.
The Titans looked to take control, taking leads at 4-3 and 6-5 before a kill shot by Oliver gave life back to the Panthers while taking a 7-6 lead.
The Panthers managed to keep the game tied or maintain a one point lead with the score being 13-12 and later tied at 13 before the Panthers were able to open their biggest lead of the game at three points, 16-13.
The Titans answered with four straight points to take a 17-16. From the point, the Panthers were able to tie the game on five separate occasions, the last being at 22 a piece, before the Titans scored the final three points to win the game 25-22 and the match 3-0.
The Panthers will be on the road the next two weeks, playing their next home game on Friday, Feb 27 against Florida Gateway State College with a 3 p.m. start time.