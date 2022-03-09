AVON PARK — The Panthers finished off a weekend of baseball with a big win.
South Florida State College (SFSC) defeated the Lincoln Land Community College Loggers 7-1 Sunday afternoon. The win comes after a pair of double digit victories against Siena Heights University B on Saturday. The Panthers outscored opponents by a combined 29-2 over both days.
Starter Blayne Huter traded scoreless innings with the Loggers’ Riley Bradshaw to get the game going. Both worked around leadoff singles in the first.
The Panther righty worked a 1-2-3 inning in the second while the SFSC offense failed to capitalize on a hustle leadoff double from Jakoby Stanley against Lincoln Land’s big lefty.
Huter faced some trouble in the third. He got the first out on a strikeout looking then initiated a ground ball to Nico Saladino for out No. 2. But the Loggers ended up with runners on the corners after Lincoln Land’s Ryan Maul mashed a double just over the extended glove of Brylan West in left field and an 0-2 ground ball deep in the hole allowed for another batter to reach.
However, Huter escaped any damage thanks to a pop up to Stanley to end the top half. Meanwhile, SFSC took control in the bottom half.
Brady Markham led off with an opposite field single followed by a full count walk from Saladino for two on with nobody out. It seemed the Panthers might squander the opportunity as Pedro Moreno and Andrew Cox both hit into outs.
But Reid Lisle loaded the bases with a walk of his own. Stanley smacked a 1-2 pitch back up the middle to bring home both Markham and Saladino for the 2-0 South Florida lead.
West then scored Lisle on a bloop single. A misplay in right field allowed for the speedy Stanley to jet around from second to score. Tate Hansen registered a third straight hit for SFSC and brought West home on a single to center field.
Sitting with a 5-0 lead Huter went right at the Loggers lineup. He retired 15 of his next 19 batters and struck out nine of them through the next five innings with just one run allowed on a home run.
Huter finished with eight innings of one-run ball on seven hits and zero walks while striking out 11 batters on 112 pitches. It was his best start of the season as the Panthers near the midway point.
South Florida’s Coach Rick Hitt said Huter really had his stuff going from the first pitch. He’s seen Huter’s fastball command improve over this time more than anything else. He’s also improved his changeup too. Those two, along with throwing his breaking ball the way he needs to, make for an effective mix of pitches for him.
“Andy (Polk)’s been working hard to try to get him to feel really good about all three of them,” Hitt said. “And I think that he’s done a good job, I do. His focus is in the right spot when he goes out to pitch. He’s saying the right things and doing the right things and his actions are speaking for what he’s been doing. So that’s a really good thing.”
Meanwhile the Panthers racked up seven runs on 11 hits led by the second baseman Stanley. He put up three hits, including two doubles, in four at-bats with a run scored and two runs batted in.
Hitt said the infielder’s been playing really well since coming back from illness and getting back into form. Performances like his are something that can become contagious throughout a lineup.
A lineup Hitt said he changed around to get as many right-handed batters to the plate against a strong lefty in Lincoln Land’s Bradshaw. Sometimes a move like that works out and sometimes it doesn’t. However, it proved effective on Sunday.
And the Panthers didn’t do this against a slouch of a ball team. Lincoln Land started the year as the No. 2 team in Division II baseball according to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Week 1 rankings on Feb. 28.
But Hitt said they’re no stranger to playing great teams. Miami Dade College, a team in the Panthers’ conference, currently sits at No. 12 in NJCAA’s DI rankings. Not to mention a familiar opponent in Florida SouthWestern is No. 18.
South Florida has just five more games before heading into conference play as it sits at 19-8. And four of those next five will be at home starting with a matchup against Inspiration Academy today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m.