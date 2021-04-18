AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers couldn’t figure it out or get going soon enough against the Bucs. South Florida fell to the Florida Southwestern State College Bucs at Panther Field 5-1 Friday night. It was the Panthers’ third consecutive loss after notching three wins in their last four games.
Myles Caba started on the bump for South Florida. He didn’t have his best command Friday and thus it didn’t take long for the Bucs to do some damage against him.
Caba worked around a one-out walk in the first inning by forcing a double play to FSW three-hole hitter Christian Lucio. He couldn’t evade the damage of a leadoff walk in the second.
After Jared Campbell reached base on a nine-pitch at-bat, Bucs first baseman Abimelec Ortiz sent a 1-1 pitch high into the air in right field and it carried over the wall for a two-run home run giving the Bucs a 2-0 lead. It was the second dinger allowed by Caba in as many outings.
However, it was the only runs he allowed in what ended up as a 31-pitch inning for Caba.
The Panthers got their leadoff runner on in the bottom of the second when Quintin Lindsey was hit by the first pitch of the inning. They couldn’t advance him though as the Panthers hit into a flyout and fielder’s choice followed by a strikeout looking to end the inning.
It was more of the “some good, some bad” theme for Caba in the third. He struck out the first batter looking and walked the second. Then he advanced him with a wild pitch, struck out the third and allowed a double to the fourth that pushed the Bucs lead to 3-0.
Caba forced a ground out to second base to end FSW’s half of the third but his offense couldn’t do anything in its half. South Florida’s Tate Hansen grounded out on two pitches, Reid Lisle stuck out on lengthy at-bat and Nico Saladino grounded out to the shortstop.
Meanwhile, the Bucs kept growing the lead as a one-out single brought home a runner from second base to make it 4-0 in the fourth.
The Panthers only got their second base runner past first in that inning in Bryce Bitting. Quintin Lindsey struck out swinging and Hunter Wilder grounded out on the first pitch he saw.
The Bucs scored for the fourth consecutive inning in the fifth as a leadoff, opposite-filed home run by Lucio made it 5-0, Bucs.
Caba came out and had a really good sixth inning, sitting down FSW in order on 15 pitches.
South Florida finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth when centerfielder Zeddric Burnham tattooed a 1-1 pitch over the fence for a solo homer to make it 5-1.
Caba’s sixth inning earned him a shot at the seventh. At 112 pitches, Hitt struggled sending him out for that inning, but it worked out as he struck out three of the four batters he faced. That ended up as his last inning of work.
Caba finished his outing with five earned runs allowed on six hits and six walks coupled with nine strikeouts with 131 pitches thrown. Hitt mentioned, despite how many pitches he threw, Caba got stronger as the game went on.
“That’s what you want to see out of starters, whether they got it early or not,” Hitt said. “If they can manage that and they get stronger, they can get into the deep counts of the innings for you. I was hoping that he would go out have a quick one, because I certainly didn’t want him to go out there and struggle. And sure enough he was right. He was getting stronger in the sixth was even better in the seventh.”
Hitt said another part of that high pitch count was seeing too many 3-2 counts against the Bucs. In fact, he faced five 3-2 counts and in general got into three-ball counts 10 different times.
He was relieved by Jadiel Martinez who tossed a pair of perfect innings in the seventh and eighth to keep FSW off the scoreboard until the game’s end.
The problem was FSW’s Davis did the same thing. He went a perfect 3.1 innings with five strikeouts over the final 10 batters to earn the save.
Hitt said he and starter Alejandro Valiente were difficult to hit at times. He brought up how his changeup and slider were working and they didn’t see him very well early on.
Valiente finished with one earned run allowed on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work.
“We were really adding to his positive equation by not seeing the ball early and chasing some balls out of the strike zone — what I call negative plate appearances when you go after pitches that are really are expanding the zone negatively — is what we did,” he said. “And so, when you help a guy and he’s got good stuff on top of that it makes for a pretty tough combination.”
And it’s always tough hitting a low-to-mid-90s fastball like Davis’s but the Panthers made good contact on his pitchers and his outfielders made outstanding plays to keep them from being hits. For instance, center fielder Kendry Noriega made a sliding basket catch behind his back to save an extra-base hit. Hitt said they took away a few hits that could’ve been inning changers for them.
But it wasn’t the pitchers or approach at the plate that bothered Hitt the most. It was the attitude and energy his team carried for the game’s first 12 to 14 outs. How a player comes to the ballpark and they mentality they have when they start a game can set the tone for those first few innings.
“I heard somebody in the dugout say something like, ‘We just can’t catch a break,’” Hitt said. “Well, to be honest with you, energy-wise we weren’t in the game for the first four or five innings. You don’t catch breaks when you don’t show up to the ballpark ready to go on the first pitch. You don’t wait till the fifth inning to start figuring out you’re at the ballpark and you’re in playing a really good club on a Friday night at your place.”
The Panthers head coach gave a lot of credit to the first-place Bucs, whom South Florida played for the final time on Saturday. The Panthers came up short on Saturday losing 5-1. They hit well (batting close to .300 and slug near .450) and make very few mistakes.
Regardless of Friday’s result, the Panthers will continue to come back and fight hard on the diamond as the end of the season creeps up.