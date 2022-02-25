AVON PARK — South Florida State College Baseball brought a winning streak home and kept it going Monday night.
The Panthers battled for all nine innings for a 2-1 win over Seminole State College Raiders. The difference being a bases loaded walk from Tate Hansen in the eighth inning. It’s South Florida’s third straight close win and second one-run victory during this span. The Panthers are now 12-6.
“Close games, especially when you’re just kind of pushing into the season, to be in those is a good thing and to have success in them is a really good thing,” South Florida Coach Rick Hitt said. “So you hope you can build upon that later in the year.”
It was a pitchers duel throughout as both starters worked their hardest to keep the opposing team off the scoreboard. South Florida’s starter for the night was right-hander Blayne Huter.
His day didn’t start off great as his first two baserunners reached on a single and error. But Huter and the Panther defense didn’t let that come back to bite them. Hansen lasered a runner trying to steal second which allowed Huter to get a groundout double play following the error.
As the teams traded scoreless innings, the Raiders finally got to Huter in the fourth. They led off the inning with a 1-0 single and a 2-0 double down the left field line. Huter went up on the next batter 1-2 but could not get the strikeout as he grounded out to Nico Saladino at shortstop.
However, that RBI groundout ended up to be Seminole’s only run of the inning as South Florida’s starter forced two fly outs to end the threat.
The Panthers didn’t take long to respond.
Third baseman Pedro Moreno led off the bottom of the fourth by launching a 2-2 pitch over the left-center field wall for a solo home run. However, the Panthers went down in order following that before they could take the lead.
Both teams traded scoreless frames in the fifth and it seemed in the sixth the Raiders might take control of the game.
Huter’s sixth started out fine, a one-pitch fly out to Jadiel Martinez at second base, but he really ran into trouble after that. Two walks and a hit batter later, the Panthers were staring at a bases loaded scenario with one out.
His pitch count was up over 80 but the Panthers righty continued to battle and the defense came through.
His first pitch to the next batter? A ball. The second? A ground ball right back to him. He flipped over to Hansen for the force at home who fired down to Bryce Bitting at first for the inning-ending double play.
The Panthers squandered an opportunity in the bottom of the sixth though. Bitting drew a leadoff walk and Moreno was hit by a pitch the next at-bat. Martinez went down on strikes for the first out, pinch runner Jakoby Stanley was caught stealing at third on a double steal attempt and Hansen struck out to end the sixth.
Huter had a few effortless innings earlier in the ballgame and that gave Hitt enough confidence to send him out for the seventh. His gamble almost paid off. Huter got the first two outs on a combined four pitches. But then gave up a double that was a few feet from leaving the yard.
With his pitch count in the 90s, Hitt lifted his starter for left-hander Alex Burden who got the third out on one pitch against a lefty hitter.
Huter picked up the no decision as he finished with one earned run allowed on five hits plus three walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts. It was just his third start of the season and second appearance in three days after missing multiple weeks with an illness.
“He really came out and pitched well,” Hitt said. “Did a nice job mixing pitches, he pitched ahead most of the night.”
The Raiders made a call to the bullpen too for the seventh inning as they brought in a hard-throwing righty in Andrew Washington who sat the Panthers down in order. Burden matched him with a scoreless inning in the eighth.
Then Washington got a little erratic in his next inning out there. A leadoff walk to Saladino then Andrew Cox reached on error at third base. South Florida tried to bunt both runners over with Brady Markham but it ended up in a force out at third. Moreno then struck out and the odds got slim for a go-ahead inning.
Martinez, who struck out in his prior three ABs, worked his way back down 0-2 for a walk to load the bases. And Hansen, who couldn’t produce in a similar scenario earlier in the game, was up with the go-ahead run 90 feet away.
Sitting at 1-2 in the count, Hansen spat on three straight pitches for the RBI walk and a 2-1 Panther lead. The Panther dugout erupted.
Even though Tedders flew out on the next pitch, South Florida headed to the ninth with the lead and a confident reliever on the mound.
Burden got the first two guys on groundouts but a defensive lapse put the tying run on second.
But the Panther lefty forced a fly out on two pitches to Saladino at shortstop and secured his team’s fourth consecutive victory.
A victory where there are still some things to clean up. Despite turning multiple double plays and Hansen throwing out several runners, the Panther defense committed three errors Monday after a relatively clean road trip.
Plus, South Florida punched out a dozen times at the plate. Its second straight contest with double digit strikeouts. But Hitt attributes that more to the pitchers they faced from Seminole. And, in Hitt’s words, sometimes it’s just hard to hit.
More importantly, South Florida seems to be playing with a newfound energy. More vocal and accountable. And it generated some impressive ball over the last week.
“I think that they’re playing more together,” Hitt said. “Every day we talk about the pros and the cons every single day. And we’re very direct and very abrupt with it to the guys and we’re there and we’re trying to get them to be abrupt with each other so that they will live for the success of their teammate.”
South Florida hit the road for a Wednesday rematch with the Raiders where they rallied back to defeat Seminole, 12-11, to keep the winning streak alive with five consecutive victories. The Panthers are back home for a three-game home stand starting today against Palm Beach State College starting at 3 p.m.