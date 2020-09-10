The South Florida State College Lady Panther Cross Country team traveled to Ocala last Friday for their first meet of the year at the Florida Horse Park.
“I am very pleased with the starting point and the first meet of the season,” said South Florida State College head coach Christi Bobo. “I think the times the ladies ran will give them confidence for future meets and help them continue to work on improving.”
Freshman Paxton Brooks led the Panthers with a time of 23.38 and finished 10th overall, the Lady Panthers finished third in the event.
Claire Darrin placed 15th overall with a time of 24.13 and Tatiana Mier clocked a 24.32, placing her in 16th.
“Great to have sports up and running again,” said South Florida State College Athletic Director Rick Hitt. “Good to see the ladies get a chance to get out and run against competition, they have been putting in some good time since they arrived on July 30. Coach Bobo has done a nice job early on of preparing them for what collegiate running, time management and academic accountability entails. We are looking forward to their next meet.”
The Lady Panthers next meet will be on Friday, Sept. 18 at Alligator Park in Lake City Florida.