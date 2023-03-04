AVON PARK — A solid night at the ballpark.
The South Florida State College Panthers (9-13) defeated the Webber International University Warriors B team Wednesday 12-1 in seven innings. The Panthers moved to 3-0 against the Warriors on the season, outscoring their opponent 35-9 in that span.
Head Coach Rick Hitt felt good about how the Panthers played a complete game of baseball with quality performances in all three major phases. The most important one being the pitching staff.
“I thought we played good baseball tonight,” he said.
A committee of Shaun Shipley, Ozzie Mora, James Turnbull, Jacob Morgan and TJ Wayne combined for seven innings of one-run ball. They allowed just three hits, struck out eight batters and gave up just two walks. Mora, who was also the only one to pitch multiple innings, earned the win.
Hitt said Wednesday served as a preparation day for his pitching staff to get them ready for the weekend ahead. He hopes the guys who threw against the Warriors can take what they did and carry it over into the next few games.
The Warriors had a lot of local talent on their team with Trey Rowe, Joey Warner, Case McClelland and Trey Bender all being graduates of Sebring High School.
After a leadoff double and a walk followed by a wild pitch, Shipley forced a groundout double play that allowed for Webber’s only run to score. He allowed a single the next at-bat but struck out former Blue Streak Trey Rowe to end the frame.
South Florida would grab the lead after loading the bases thanks to a Pedro Moreno single and walks from Nick Garagozzo and Reid Lisle. A two-out error on a Dawson Bryant ground ball cleared the bags to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.
They poured it on in the second as Marlon Bowen, Adrian Davis and Brylan West all recorded singles to load the bases with no outs. Moreno’s second hit of the night plated Bowen. Garagozzo and Lisle would go back-to-back on sacrifice flies which scored Davis and West.
And a two-out base knock from Jakoby Stanley scored Moreno. When a Bryant pop-up ended the inning, the Panthers led 7-1.
Meanwhile, Mora pitched a pair of perfect innings in the second and third. Nathan Nogueras followed it up with a spotless fourth inning.
West would later provide some fireworks with a leadoff home run to left field for an 8-1 advantage in the fourth. Moreno would double West home in the sixth for a 9-1 lead.
The duo of West and Moreno went a combined 6-for-9 with six runs scored, three runs batted in and three extra-base hits.
West has been on fire since he started the season batting over .400 and tallying more games with a hit (16) than he has total strikeouts (12). Moreno’s come on as of late after seeing a little bit of a slump by his standards. He’s hitting over .500 in his last five games.
If Moreno can get as hot as West has been all season, they can make a mean one-two punch at the top of the Panther order.
Hitt credited Moreno for his ability to show up the next day and put the work in without trying to change anything during the times he struggles.
“That’s the first thing hitters do,” Hitt said. “They don’t get any hits, all of a sudden, they think they have to change something in mechanics or they have to go watch a YouTube video and he shows back up, gets right back to the work and it’s paying off for him. He’s starting to see it better and better and better.”
Ian Anderson, who subbed in for Lisle earlier in the game, completed the team cycle with a two-RBI triple into right field for an 11-1 game. A sacrifice fly from Stanley made it 12-1. The Panthers did a good job all night facing a bevy of breaking balls from the Webber staff.
TJ Wayne came on in the seventh for the final three outs. He worked in order with a groundout followed by a pair of punchouts to end the game. Between him, Morgan in the sixth and Turnbull in the fifth the Warriors saw only two batters reach while striking out five times (three from Turnbull).
South Florida’s step is to have a game like Wednesday carry over into the weekend as the Panthers’ next conference tilt starts. Next up is a home matchup against Lake-Sumter State College (7-12) Friday before facing the Lakehawks in a road doubleheader on Saturday.