AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the Daytona State College Falcons, 6-4, on Wednesday night at Panther Field to improve the Panther’s record this season to 9-10 while Falcons lost only their second game this season to fall to 9-2.
“We bounced back and made some plays offensively and our starting pitcher Blayne Huter settled in after a couple of innings, found a way to get through it until his pitch count came up,” said South Florida Coach Rick Hitt. “He kept us in it and managed the game well.”
“Then Miles (Caba) came in (two outs in the fifth) when Huter’s pitch count got up,” added Hitt. “He did a good pitching shutout ball for four innings.”
After a scoreless first inning, Kayden Anderson led off the second inning with a triple for Daytona State and later scored on an error to take a 1-0 lead.
The Falcons added two more runs in the top of the third to bolster their lead to 3-0. Mason Neller singled to leadoff the inning and Spenser Rich brought Neller and himself home with a two run homer.
The Panthers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third.
Brady Markham reached on a single to leadoff the third and Reid Lisle followed with a walk. Both would score on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Edgar Castillo as the Panthers sliced the Falcons lead down to one at 3-2.
The Panther tied the game at three apiece with Leeandro Alfonzo hit a clutch two out single into right field that allowed Castillo to score.
South Florida maintained the momentum going into the bottom of the fourth as they found themselves with two runners on base and one out, Tate Hansen reaching on a single and Brady Markham on an error. Lisle followed with a hard hit flyball in deep left that originally was called a three run homer to put the Panthers up 6-3.
Daytona State challenged the call and it was switched to a ground rule double in which only Hansen scored, leaving Markham on third and Lisle on second with the Panthers lead reduced to one at 4-3.
South Florida State College managed to load the bases though they did not score to leave the fourth inning leading 4-3.
After Daytona State tied the game in the top of the fifth at four, the game became a pitcher’s duel that kept the next four innings scoreless until the bottom of the eighth as stiff winds began to pick up blowing to right field.
Nico Saladino, coming off the bench, quickly gave the Panthers the lead with a solo homer over the right field fence. South Florida State College added an insurance run after a pair of walks and a sacrifice bunt, Quintin Lindsey drove in Markham on a sacrifice fly in left field as the Panthers took a 6-4 lead.
The Falcons went down quietly in the ninth as the Panthers won 6-4.
The Panthers will play a double header at Panther Field today starting at noon before starting conference play next week.