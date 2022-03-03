AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers responded to a tough Saturday loss with a dominant performance on its Veterans Appreciation Day.
Seven extra-base hits fueled the Panthers thrashing of the Daytona State College Falcons in a 14-0 run-rule victory Monday afternoon. It was South Florida’s seventh win in its last eight games and second victory during the Panthers’ three-game home stand.
Blayne Huter manned the bump for South Florida in the first inning and quickly he found himself in trouble.
After he forced a pop out to left field from the first batter he faced, back-to-back batters reached on errors by Brady Markham and Nico Saladino.
Deven Tedders helped save the inning thanks to a layout catch for the inning’s second out. Huter then forced the next batter to roll over into a groundout fielder’s choice at second base to end the frame.
Huter was in a similar scenario in the next inning. A leadoff walk and a one-out single had him staring at another two-on-one-out pickle. But the righty worked out of it with two flyouts for another scoreless inning.
South Florida Coach Rick Hitt said Huter’s Houdini act on several occasions, including another in the fifth, was huge for his ball club. Hitt said the Panther starter kept pitching hard, made pitches and gave the guys behind him a chance to get him out of the inning.
“He did a great job in two separate innings of controlling their momentum, giving us a chance to piece some things together,” Hitt said.
And piece things together they did as South Florida grabbed the lead the next half inning. Jakoby Stanley reached on an infield single then Brylan West gave the Panthers runners on the corners thanks to a bloop single into center field.
Tedders laid down a great bunt with the only play being at first as Stanley’s speed allowed him to score for the Panthers. West stole third during Tate Hansen’s at-bat. The Panther catcher then smoked a double into right-center field for a 2-0 ball game.
Huter worked around a third consecutive two-runners-on situation. This time aided by a pick off throw from Hansen down to Markham for an out. Huter then came back to force a flyout and struck out the next batter to end the inning.
The big right-hander pitched his first 1-2-3 inning of the day in the fourth on three consecutive groundouts to the middle infielders.
Hansen led off the bottom with his second double and Markham brought him home as he hit a high fly ball over the left field wall for a two-run home run. That made it a 4-0 lead for South Florida.
Reid Lisle made an excellent defensive play in left with one out to keep the Falcons scoreless in the fifth. He snagged a bloop hit on a do-or-die play then popped up and fired down to second for the inning-ending double play.
Then the Panthers really broke it open. West drew a one-out walk and South Florida put the hit-and-run on for Tedders. The Panthers wouldn’t need it as the center fielder ended up smoking a pitch to right field for a two-run homer and his first dinger of the season.
South Florida loaded the bases as Hansen walked, Markham reached on an error and Lisle worked a free pass. Saladino then picked up an RBI as he worked back from down 1-2 in the count for a walk to score Hansen.
Pedro Moreno made it two walks in a row and the Panthers led 8-0 with Bryce Bitting up to bat. The big left-handed hitter brought everyone home as he belted a 2-1 pitch, still orbiting the Earth somewhere, to right for a grand slam and his first homer of the season.
South Florida grabbed two more runs in the sixth thanks to two doubles by Javier Davila and Jadiel Martinez plus an error on a ball hit by Lisle. Huter cruised through the sixth and seventh, retiring six batters in order, for the 14-0 win.
A contrast offensively to the Panthers’ loss to Pasco-Hernando State College as they went scoreless for the next eight innings after a five-run second that Saturday. Against the Falcons, South Florida worked seven walks with 12 hits including four doubles and three home runs while striking out six times.
Every Panther hitter reached base and all but Lisle and Saladino reached on a hit. Plus, each SFSC starter scored at least once. Bitting led with four RBIs on his grand slam while Hansen went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.
“I think today, we just got better pitches to hit,” Hitt said. “I think they took a lot of pitches out of the strike zone today and they were aggressive on pitches that we could get.”
Hitt said he saw that aggressiveness out of guys like Hansen, Bitting and even Stanley. But the biggest thing for him was how his team responded from the tough loss against Pasco-Hernando State College.
He hopes it’s something his team can use and refer to in the next couple of weeks and as they enter conference play.