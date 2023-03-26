AVON PARK — One word could describe South Florida State College's 12-2 mercy rule win over Warner University B Wednesday: sloppy.
At least that's the word Panther Head Coach Rick Hitt used.
"We pitched sloppy, we played early sloppy defense, (and) our hitters were sloppy in terms of their pitch selection," he said. "Our entire day was sloppy."
Hitt said people will point to the final score and say they couldn't have played that poorly in a 12-2 win. But that's only what the scoreboard says, it doesn't reflect how they played throughout those seven innings in his mind.
The Panthers were sluggish out of the gate, recording just three baserunners on offense while not doing much at the plate over their first three innings against the Royals. Meanwhile, defensive mistakes in the first inning led to Warner taking the lead.
A leadoff error from Dawson Bryant at third base gave the Royals their first baserunner. Warner then got a one-out single on a pop-up that dropped into shallow right field. A throwing error from Ian Anderson let the lead runner take third and a groundout scored that runner for a 1-0 Warner lead.
The Royals made it 2-0 in the fourth with another ball to shallow right field.
South Florida claimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a nine-run inning. It started with nine straight balls to load the bases (two walks and a hit batter). A fielder's choice scored Brylan West and an error on the double play attempt plated Reid Lisle. It allowed the batter in Jakoby Stanley to take second.
A pair of two-out walks from Jace Jones and Marlon Bowen loaded the bases for Mike Cuello. The Panther leadoff man drove in Stanley and Jones along with taking second on the throw home. After the inning's fifth base on balls, West smashed a bases-clearing double for a 7-2 Panther lead.
Lisle doubled West home and a single up the middle for Anderson scored Lisle from second for a 9-2 lead.
Hitt characterized that breakout inning as having more to do with Warner than his squad.
The top of the fifth provided an optimistic moment as the Panthers moved on to their fifth pitcher of the bullpen game in Shaun Shipley. The right-hander breezed through his inning of work on 17 pitches, striking out the side looking in the process.
His first scoreless outing since Feb. 22 (coincidentally an 8-0 win over the same Warner team). Walks have plagued him throughout the season so it was a good moment for him.
Hitt said it was a bright spot on the day. He was glad to see Shipley come in and pump strike after strike into the zone.
"Shaun had a really good inning," Hitt said. "We hope that catapults him into the weekend and (he) feels good about how he did it."
But most of the other pitchers struggled in the affair. There were difficulties with location or falling behind in counts.
The final three runs of the game came in the sixth. Bowen singled home Jake Turnbull, West brought in Bowen on a hit and Lisle scored Moreno with his second double of the evening.
Hitt said the peer leadership on the 2023 squad is still trying to find itself. They have players who are doing great in terms of their seasons and they want to or try to do what is necessary to be leaders. But it hasn't fully manifested just yet. Hitt's hoping it can do that in the second round of conference play.
And that's not what is holding the team back. They've played a tough schedule. But if they can ratchet up the enthusiasm and intensity, then it can help push a ball club hovering around .500 overall and in the conference over the edge.
"I'm not down on these guys," Hitt said. "I'm just very realistic with them. We're very straightforward with them."
He also emphasized the team reclaiming its focus and how important it is for them to do so. That's because they have a major test on the schedule in their last of three consecutive conference series on the road in Florida State College - Jacksonville. If the Panthers want to make a run, they'll need to find something.
South Florida is back at home on Wednesday for a second matchup against Warner University B.