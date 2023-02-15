AVON PARK — There was one thing on Rick Hitt’s mind following his team’s doubleheader against Santa Fe Saturday: They have to do a better job of pitching.

The 14-5 and 15-7 losses marked South Florida’s second and third consecutive games where it allowed upward of 13 runs. The beginning came that Friday in a 17-4 home loss to preseason No. 4 ranked College of Central Florida.

Recommended for you