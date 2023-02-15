AVON PARK — There was one thing on Rick Hitt’s mind following his team’s doubleheader against Santa Fe Saturday: They have to do a better job of pitching.
The 14-5 and 15-7 losses marked South Florida’s second and third consecutive games where it allowed upward of 13 runs. The beginning came that Friday in a 17-4 home loss to preseason No. 4 ranked College of Central Florida.
“You don’t pitch well in college baseball, you get exposed, and we got exposed,” Hitt said.
Panther pitchers on Saturday allowed 25 hits, walked 12 batters and gave up 23 earned runs. Hitt said the lone bright spot was freshman T.J. Wayne in the final nine outs of Game 2. He threw three innings of one-hit ball and struck out one batter.
Hitt complimented the first-year Panther for his competitiveness against the Saints and for his blue-collar attitude. He’s someone who can locate all of his pitches around the strike zone and knows what he needs to do to get guys out, especially on Saturday.
“He did a nice job of not being on the barrel very much and that was significant,” Hitt said.
Wayne is someone Hitt wishes was blessed with a 94 mile-an-hour fastball because he does everything else right. He’s someone they are confident they will get good work out of if he keeps the ball down. And like Wayne, the Panther staff isn’t built on velocity. That means they have to be tough and pitch tough.
“The whole thing rests with me,” Hitt said. “So, it’ll be my responsibility to make adjustments as needed and help our guys and hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”
And all of this isn’t to say the pitching staff hasn’t performed once or is incapable of doing it. It held Chipola College to one run in the opening weekend, gave up only six to Central Florida earlier this season and held the Saints to three and four runs in a road doubleheader. They’ve played a tough schedule like they do every year. Hopefully, this will get them more battle-tested for the conference schedule.
But Hitt has said to his players once they figure out the pitching element, the Panthers have a shot at being a good ball club in 2023. The offense looked good for the most part and the defense didn’t have too many critical mistakes last weekend.
It’s a team game however. If one part of the team fails, the entire team does. In that doubleheader in Gainesville, South Florida only scored four runs between two those games against the Saints. But for Hitt, pitching will be what helps this team win.
“We have to really improve on that side of the ball for us to have a chance to get going in the right direction,” he said.
South Florida will have a chance to take that step Wednesday with a road matchup against Polk State College. The Panthers fell in an earlier midweek contest 4-1 at home.