All things must come to an end.
South Florida State College softball (20-35) went 1-2 in the FCSAA Division II/NJCAA Region 8 Softball Championships between Thursday and Friday. The No. 2 seeded Panthers survived a Thursday afternoon thriller against St. Johns River State College and lost a tough one in extra innings to Lake-Sumter State College that evening.
The Panthers then fell short on Friday in an elimination game against Pasco-Hernando State College.
The first game was characteristic of every time the Vikings and Panthers met in the regular season: a slugfest.
“It was stressful as all get out, but it was good,” Head Coach Carlos Falla said about his program’s first postseason win in over a decade. “We fought the whole game.”
An error in the second gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead but an RBI single from Paige Pilon in the bottom of the third pulled the Panthers even.
South Florida then took a 5-1 lead on a four-run fourth. Samalys Guzman drove in the first run on an RBI double. Kristin Steller followed it up with a two-run home run to left field. Lexie Witz then hit a two-out triple and was scored by a Pilon triple.
St. Johns River closed the gap in the fifth with a pair of RBI base hits against starting pitcher Makayla Oster to make it a 5-3 ball game. Oster said later on in the contest the Vikings really started to see her better than in the beginning.
The Panthers got a run back on Pilon’s third run batted in of the day but a rally with reliever Emylee Mountin in the circle made it 6-5 in the seventh.
Sidney Toukonen was brought in to see if she could stop the bleeding. The Vikings tied the game against her on a sacrifice fly to right field but she struck out the next batter to keep it tied 6-6.
Toukonen was known for her having to “feel out” how she is during her first few batters of an appearance. So, to Oster, what she did was great.
“I think her going in for relief, she had to come out hard,” Oster said. “And she didn’t have really the time to get a few batters out of the way. She had to just come in and get the outs right away.”
Following a fruitless Panther seventh, St. Johns River picked up two runs on a wild pitch and a throwing error from Taylor McFann to Toukonen at home. The Panther momentum seemed gone.
Then Guzman reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the eighth. Steller then hit a single up the middle to put Guzman on third. A single from McFann scored her and made the game 8-7.
Catcher Ashton Lewis then put down a bunt to move the runners up. But she put it just out of the reach of any fielder. Steller scored to tie the game and McFann wasn’t far behind.
Falla said he was sending her when he saw where the throw after the bunt went. The ball kept rolling so he decided to take a risk.
The first baseman slid in and beat the throw. South Florida’s bench went crazy and it stormed the field following the climactic ending. Falla felt the game being close was a good way to keep his team engaged for the beginning of the tournament.
“I think that our team is really good about not giving up and we always will have each other’s backs,” Oster said. “If someone is struggling, the next person will pick them up.”
But the Panthers weren’t done as Lake-Sumter awaited them in the winner’s bracket that evening.
Lakehawks 4, Panthers 3
Toukonen seemed to be on her game in Thursday’s second contest. She allowed one run in the first then blanked the Lakehawks for the next five innings to maintain her team’s slim 2-1 advantage.
With a runner on second in the seventh, the Panthers were one out from heading to the championship round. Then Toukonen walked a batter and intentionally put on the next to load the bases. She hit her next batter to bring in the tying run.
After keeping the game tied at 2-2, the Panthers went scoreless in the bottom of the seventh. Following Toukonen working out of a jam, South Florida couldn’t push a run across in the eighth too.
The Lakehawks led off the ninth with a double. After a fly out to left, All-Sun-Lakes first-teamer Raquel “Rocky” Camuglia hit a double to the opposite field for a 3-2 lead. A double off the reliever in Mountin later on had the Panthers trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth.
A two-out walk from Ashton Lewis and a double by Witz made it 4-3. If Pilon could reach the top of the order would come around with the tying run on. However, she ended up striking out swinging to end the contest.
Bobcats 5, Panthers 2
Pasco-Hernando took the lead and never looked back in the elimination game Friday. That game’s winner would get a rematch with the Lakehawks. The Panthers committed four errors in the defeat and could only scrape across their two runs on six hits.
They trailed only 2-1 through the first two innings. But one run in the third on an error and two more in the fourth from a single and a bases loaded walk gave the Bobcats all the cushion they needed. South Florida couldn’t put together enough at-bats to fight back.
The loss sent the Panthers home. They finished the season at 20-35. After suffering through two rough skids in non-conference play that accounted for 20 of the Panthers’ 35 losses, South Florida heated up going into conference play and were resurgent against Sun-Lakes opponents going 10-7 for the No. 2 seed in the state tournament.
But the Panthers just couldn’t make the plays necessary to keep their season going. A tough pill to swallow going from one out from being undefeated in the championship round to not even making it there.