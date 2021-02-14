AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther baseball team continues to make strides as they improve their record to 7-5 with a 6-3 win over College of Central Florida Patriots (10-3) Friday afternoon at Panther Field.
“I thought both teams swung the bat well,” said South Florida Head State College Coach Rick Hitt. “Every guy we brought in to pitch today did a really nice job managing his inning count. We are splitting up a lot of our innings early this year and they all did a good job.”
“That is the number one ranked team in Florida, they are really talented and they can hit and our guys rose to the occasion today in terms on how they pitched to them.”
“We hit every mistake they threw us and we left the bases loaded a couple of times,” added Hitt. “There is still some room for growth there. We did not play well on Wednesday in a 5-1 loss and this is a good response to that game in playing a super talented team that is very well coached by my great friend of 30 years, Marty Smith.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Patriots took an early lead in the top of the second off a leadoff single by Tre Hondras, who later reached second on a stolen base and scored on a one out single to put the Patriots up 1-0.
The Panthers answered in the bottom of the first with a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead.Andrew Cox reached on a one out error and Nico Saladino hit a double with two outs to put two runners in scoring position. Jadiel Martinez followed with a clutch two out double to drive in Cox and Saladino.
The Patriots came back in the top of the third, plating a run on a sacrifice fly by Hondras to tie the game at two.
The Panthers recaptured the lead in the bottom of the fourth, manufacturing a run after Cox reached base after being hit by a pitch to start the inning. The Panthers then executed a perfect hit and run with Cox taking off for second and Reid Lisle hitting a single into right centerfield that allowed Cox to advance to third.
A sacrifice fly by Saladino into deep left field brought in Cox as the Panthers took a 3-2 lead.
The Panthers extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth, Zeddric Burnham widen the lead to two runs with a one out solo home run over the centerfield fence to make the score 4-2.
In the same inning with two outs, Leeandro Alfonzo reached second base on an infield single up the middle then a throwing error on the Patriots shortstop. Edgar Castillo followed with a double into right field that drove in Alfonzo to widen the Panther lead to 3 at 5-2 after five innings.
The Panthers scored their final run of the game in the sixth inning on a bases loaded single by Hunter Wilder into right field that drove in Martinez as the Panther lead swelled to 6-2.
The Patriots added a run in the top of the ninth on back to back leadoff singles and an error before Wilder, who was on the mound pitching, got the next three batter out to preserve the 6-3 win for the Panthers.
The Panthers were scheduled to play a double header against Santa Fe College on Saturday with results unavailable at press time. South Florida will not play at home again until Feb 22 against Seminole State College.