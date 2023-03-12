AVON PARK — After a promising split with Miami Dade last Saturday, South Florida State College softball found itself on the wrong end of a sweep for the second time this week. Second came in 5-0 and 14-1 losses against Seminole State College Thursday night.
Squandered opportunities kept the Panthers from a possible victory in Game 1.
The Raiders took an early 1-0 lead off starter Makayla Oster. The freshman would come back with a shutdown second inning retiring Seminole in order.
Samalys Guzman led off the bottom of the second with a double on the first pitch she saw. Catcher Ashton Lewis however would pop up and Madison Hodge would strikeout with Guzman still on second. Guzman was then caught trying to steal third to end the inning.
Oster worked around a two-out error to keep the Raiders at a 1-0 lead. Paige Pilon and Brielle Rosa earned two-out walks but Kaedyn Holcomb struck out on three pitches to end the third. In the fourth, Oster kept a leadoff error from hurting by getting a groundout and two fly outs.
Kristin Steller started the bottom of the fourth with a free pass and Guzman sacrificed her over. But Lewis would hit the ball in the air for an out and Hodge went down on strikes for the second time to leave Steller at second.
The Raiders extended their lead in the fifth to 2-0 on a two-out single with the bases loaded. Oster kept them to one run that inning by ending the frame with a strikeout.
Olivia O’Quin was hit by a pitch with one out to get the Panthers a baserunner. However a misread on a popped up bunt that wasn’t caught resulted in O’Quin being forced out at second. Rosa grounded out on the first pitch to end the inning.
The Panthers’ best chance came in the bottom of the sixth. Holcomb hit a leadoff single into left field. Guzman reached on an error at third base and Lewis hit a line drive single with one out to load the bases.
Head Coach Carlos Fallah went with a pinch hitter in Kaylee Underwood for Hodge. But she didn’t fare any better as she struck out on three pitches. Lexie Witz made solid contact but right to shortstop for an inning-ending fielder’s choice.
The Raiders blew it open in the seventh with an inning that featured an RBI bunt double and an RBI triple. They went to the bottom of the inning up 5-0. The Panthers unfortunately went down in order to end the game.
Oster suffered the loss with five runs against her (four earned) plus seven hits, three walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts.
Game 2 wasn’t as close. Seminole led 8-1 through five innings. But the Panthers still had their chances.
South Florida only trailed 5-1 through the first 2.5. Lewis gave the Panthers life with a one-out double in the bottom of the third but strikeouts from Guzman and Oster stranded her.
They also had a chance when it was a 3-1 game in the bottom of the second. A bases-loaded single by Rosa scored Hodge from third and kept the sacks full for Holcomb. The Panther center field went down swinging on three strikes to end the scoring threat however.
A rough top of the sixth inning let the Raiders meet the mercy rule requirement thanks to five straight hits including two RBI singles and two RBI doubles to make it 13-1. An error brought the 14th run across. The Panthers went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth to end the contest.
With the losses, the Panthers fell to 2-20 since starting the season at 6-2. However, they still have a few more non-conference series left before starting their conference slate in late March. That’s still some time for them to get going.
South Florida will have a week off before taking the diamond again on Thursday, March 16 against the Eastern Florida State College Titans.