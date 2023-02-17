AVON PARK — It was a culmination of everything they struggled with over the last week.
South Florida State College softball was swept 10-4 and 16-3 in its doubleheader against Daytona State College Tuesday evening. The difficult day ended in what became the Panthers’ fifth and sixth straight losses to drop below .500 for the first time in 2023.
Head Coach Carlos Falla was beside himself in disbelief of his team’s regression from its 6-2 start to the season. He called it an understatement to describe the evening as “frustrating.”
“We can’t seem to catch it, throw it, pitch it, hit it or anything right now,” Falla said. He added it’s disheartening to see the step back. They’ve tried to correct things but end up falling back into bad tendencies.
In Game 1 both teams kept it relatively close early on with Daytona State College holding a 1-0 lead through the first three innings. However, the Falcons pushed it to 5-0 with the first six runners reaching against starter Makayla Oster.
The Panthers went to Emylee Mountin in relief who walked her first batter, forced a line out, hit a batter to make it 6-0 but got out of the inning on a fielder’s choice.
South Florida got a run back in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a double steal trick play that scored Samalys Guzman but that would be the only run scored.
The Falcons picked up two more runs with a leadoff home run and an RBI single with a runner on second to make it 8-1. But the Panthers put up a fight in the bottom of the fifth with four straight hits. Brielle Rosa started it with a double and Sunni Bearden singled to score her.
Then Taylor McFann hammered a ball into center field to score Bearden. But after a walk put runners on the corners, South Florida went down in order. Daytona State never relinquished its lead and cruised to a 10-4 win.
Game 2 was characterized by errors as both teams combined for nine mistakes in the field. Thanks to a few from the Falcons in the first, a Guzman hit gave South Florida a 2-1 lead. A liner in the second from Kaedyn Holcomb made it 3-1.
But a nightmare inning in the fourth gave Daytona State the lead. An error on a fly ball to Sunni Bearden allowed a runner to reach. Then an error from starting pitcher Sidney Toukonen with runners on made it 3-2. A sacrifice fly made it 3-3. An ensuing double gave the Falcons a 4-3 lead they didn’t look back from.
Toukonen did well to keep her team in it despite the mistakes but eventually she ran out of gas with 12 runs against her over the final two innings putting a damper on what was her first collegiate complete game.
Falla said his team is trying too hard to do things it’s unable to perform. They’re also just making the same mistakes without doing what’s necessary to fix those problems.
So, he decided he’ll be building back from square one. They’re going all the way back to August to reteach and re-establish what the Panthers are trying to accomplish.
“Unless they buy in and start executing and not flying by the seat of their pants, we’re going to continue to struggle,” he said. “When we pull it together, we play very well.”
The Panthers will need to avoid complacency if they want to right the ship. Their first opportunity to make an improvement is a Friday matchup at home with State College of Florida.