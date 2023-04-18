The South Florida State College Panthers Baseball team (24-23) split a doubleheader with the Palm Beach State College Panthers (20-18) last Saturday at Panther Field in Avon Park.
South Florida State College won the opener 12-9, coming behind from a 7-3 deficit, and losing the nightcap to Palm Beach, 12-5.
South Florida State College lit up the airways early as the first three batters scored as Brylan West led off the bottom of the first with a solo homerun. Nick Garagozzo singled and Pedro Moreno followed with a two run homer to put South Florida State College up 3-0 after the first inning.
Palm Beach scored once in the top of the second, then showed they had offensive power with three home runs in the third that gave them a 5-3 lead.
Palm Beach scored twice more in the top of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead, South Florida added a run in the bottom of the fourth on a double by Reid Lisle to drive in Jakoby Stanley to make the score 7-4 after four.
Trailing 8-4 in the bottom of the fifth, South Florida pounded out six hits to score five runs. A single by Ben Vazquez, a ground rule double by Stanley, a wild pitch and a single by Garagozzo cut Palm Beach’s lead in half to 8-6.
Singles by Moreno and Lisle loaded the bases and brought home another run as South Florida closed the gap to one, 8-7. A single into left field by Adrian Davis drove in two more runs to give South Florida the lead, 9-8, after five innings.
Palm Beach tied the game at nine in the top of the sixth before South Florida added three more in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by Moreno’s second home run of the game for two runs to make the final score 12-9 as South Florida shutdown Palm Beach in the top of the seventh to hold on to the 12-9 win.
The second game also had South Florida State College taking a first inning 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Lisle and a two run single by Jace Jones.
South Florida starter Brandon Chorzelewski breezed through the first four innings as South Florida held a 3-0 lead heading into the fifth.
After Palm Beach led off the fifth with a hit batter and a bunt single, Palm Beach rocked South Florida pitching for six more hits, five for extra bases (three doubles, a triple and a home run). After Palm Beach sent up 13 batters, they finished scoring eight runs to take an 8-3 lead.
Palm Beach extended their lead to 12-3 after the top of the eighth. South Florida added a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth on singles by West and Moreno, far short of the comeback they had in the first game as South Florida dropped the second game 12-5.
South Florida State College will be back in action at Panther Field in Avon Park on Wednesday against Florida Southern College before starting a three game set against St Johns River State College on Friday.