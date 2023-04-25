The South Florida State College Panthers softball went 1-1 in its second-to-last home conference series of the season. The Panthers came through with a comeback win 5-4 and suffered a difficult late-inning 1-0 loss against Lake-Sumter State College Saturday.
A day where the Panthers honored the likes of sophomores Kristin Steller, Madison Hodge, Paige Pilon, Ashton Lewis, Emily White, Emylee Mountin, Ana Gonzalez, Lexie Witz and Taylor McFann.
Head Coach Carlos Falla always has trouble saying goodbye to his sophomores. The 2023 group is no different.
“They’re learning to become young women and young adults, and they go through a lot and we really get to know them,” he said. “And it’s always sad for me to say goodbye to them.”
Although, their season is not over yet. There’s still a home matchup with Florida State College — Jacksonville and a road trip to Florida Southwestern State College on the docket.
Not only that but the Panthers will start the Division II state tournament on May 4. Their first postseason appearance since 2013. That means they’ll have just over a week to level out their inconsistencies (one of those according to Falla is learning to hit an outside pitch) and become the best version of themselves if they want to make a run.
Panthers 5, Lakehawks 4
It was a tough one for the Game 1 starter in Mountin. After a two-out walk and error in the first, she allowed a three-run home run that gave the Lakehawks an early lead.
However, she was able to respond with a scoreless second inning thanks to a strikeout and some great defensive plays from Samalys Guzman at third base. But Lake-Sumter got to her again in the third.
A two-out single with a runner on pushed the lead to 4-0. After allowing a double the next at-bat, she was lifted for Makayla Oster who ended the inning on a swinging strikeout.
Falla said the Lakehawks’ familiarity with Mountin was her downfall. She’s pitched more than anyone else on the staff innings-wise and Lake-Sumter took advantage of it.
But the Lakehawks weren’t the only ones who wouldn’t let an opportunity slip. After a leadoff walk from South Florida’s Lewis and a two-out error on a Kaedyn Holcomb ground ball, a red-hot Oster came to the plate. She ripped a double to center field that plated both runners.
Through three innings the Panthers trailed just 4-2.
Both teams traded perfect innings in the fourth and fifth. The Panthers struck in the sixth after Oster shut down the Lakehawks to work around a leadoff single.
First came a Holcomb leadoff single. Oster then hit a double that was inches from leaving the park to put runners on second and third for another hot hitter in Steller. South Florida’s second baseman smashed an 0-2 pitch that cleared the bases and tied the game at 4-4.
Falla gave his team credit for battling back when it needed to.
McFann then came through with a two-out blooper in a tough at bat that brought home Steller for the 5-4 advantage. All they needed was another shutout inning from Oster. The freshman gave just that, recording two strikeouts and a groundout for the Panther win.
Oster finished with 4.1 innings pitched allowing just one hit and striking out four batters.
“She’s learning how to be a pitcher now, so it’s made a big difference,” Falla said about Oster. “And just her being more engaged in the game. Us using her as a (designated player) keeps her more engaged in the game. So, I think she comes in with a different mindset rather than sitting in the bullpen waiting to come out.”
Lakehawks 1, Panthers 0
After its great rally in the first contest, the Panthers couldn’t muster such a performance in the second. On top of that, it was a game where they just didn’t get the breaks needed to pull out a win.
It was no more evident than in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh.
It looked certain South Florida would enter the seventh with the lead after Brielle Rosa tripled with one out. It felt that certainty came to fruition when Guzman hit a hard line drive to right field. It looked like Rosa would score.
However, Guzman was thrown out at first due to the Lakehawks’ right fielder playing so shallow and how hard Guzman hit the ball. She had no time to reach the bag. Falla said their approaches in Game 2 were not good, they struggled to hit to the opposite field. And when someone does in Guzman, she gets thrown out at first from right field.
Then in the seventh, Lake-Sumter got a leadoff single. A second single came on a bloop that was just too shallow for the left fielder in Pilon. After a flyout moved the lead runner to third, starter Sidney Toukonen induced another fly ball.
But this too didn’t have a lot of air under it. It forced Pilon to reach out and the ensuing play caused her to lose her footing. That gave the runner enough time to tag up and come home for the go-ahead run.
“Every hit they got off of Sidney was a find-a-hole hit,,” Falla said. “They didn’t barrel her up very good.”
Toukonen dueled with Ali Shenefield of Lake-Sumter for all seven innings.
The Panthers tried to mount a rally when Witz reached with one out but Pilon popped out on a bunt and Holcomb struck out to end the contest.
South Florida’s final home series takes place Tuesday against Florida State College — Jacksonville. If the Panthers can sweep and the Lakehawks get swept against St. Johns River State College, the Panthers could find themselves tied for the conference lead.