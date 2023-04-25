The South Florida State College Panthers softball went 1-1 in its second-to-last home conference series of the season. The Panthers came through with a comeback win 5-4 and suffered a difficult late-inning 1-0 loss against Lake-Sumter State College Saturday.

A day where the Panthers honored the likes of sophomores Kristin Steller, Madison Hodge, Paige Pilon, Ashton Lewis, Emily White, Emylee Mountin, Ana Gonzalez, Lexie Witz and Taylor McFann.

