AVON PARK — South Florida extended its winning streak to six in one of its best games of the season then lost a heartbreaker in extra innings the following day.
The South Florida State College Panthers cruised by Palm Beach State College 7-2 on Friday before falling to Pasco-Hernando State College Saturday afternoon 6-5.
On Friday the Panthers were anchored by some great at-bats, especially Reid Lisle, and a fantastic performance on the mound by Logan Adams.
The Panthers took the lead in the first thanks to a two-out single by Pedro Moreno after Andrew Cox worked a walk and Bryce Bitting singled.
South Florida extended the lead in the second after a two-strikeout inning from Adams. Deven Tedders led off with a bunt single and Brady Markham followed with a single of his own.
Jadiel Martinez sacrificed to move both runners up but the extra 90 feet wouldn’t matter. Lisle nuked an 0-1 pitch to the opposite field and over the left field wall for a three-run home run. His third jack of the season made it a 4-0 game.
More than enough of a lead for Adams. The Panther righty retired six of his next seven batters faced before running into a little trouble in the fifth.
After a leadoff single and a groundout to move the Palm Beach runner over, Adams struck the next batter out on three pitches. However he couldn’t get out of the inning unscathed. Adams relinquished a single to left field and an offline throw brought home the runner on second.
He did force a flyout to exit the inning with just the one run against him. That’s the only run he allowed. Adams cruised through his final three innings of work as South Florida extended its lead to 7-1.
The Panthers’ starter actually retired his last nine batters faced in order including three strikeouts. Alex Burden relieved Adams in the ninth where he, despite a home run allowed, finished out the game.
Adams allowed one earned run on four hits and a hit by pitch along with seven strikeouts in what was his longest outing this season at eight innings and 104 pitches. All against a very good hitting team in the opposing Panthers.
“He’s got some toughness about him,” South Florida Coach Rick Hitt said Friday. “He’s a competitor and you like to have him on the mound. I think guys play well behind him because they know they’re gonna get a competitive day out of him regardless of what kind of stuff he’s got.”
However, the Panthers pitching couldn’t hold up in their game against the Pasco-Hernando State College Bobcats.
South Florida’s Bryce Shaffer, who had a solid first start against Lake-Sumter State College, broke down in the sixth inning.
Up 5-2, Shaffer allowed a leadoff single then walked the bases loaded on back-to-back hitters. The Panther righty hit his next batter to bring a run home.
Shaffer was lifted for Nick Pazos after that. He promptly forced a double play ball for Moreno and Markham and it looked like South Florida could escape with the lead. Unfortunately, a two-out single on a 1-1 pitch scored two runners to tie the game at 5-5.
Hitt was disappointed with how the Panthers pitched in the sixth. He said they cannot do that against good clubs as it will always come back to bite them.
Both teams went scoreless over the next three innings as Burden relieved Pazos and traded escaping dangerous situations over that time.
The Panthers had a chance to walk the Bobcats off in the ninth with Tedders on second with one out. Tate Hansen and Lisle ended up striking out looking as the game went into extras.
Pasco-Hernando took the lead in the 10th on a ground ball by both Moreno and Saladino. But it only maintained a 6-5 lead as the Panthers came up to bat.
Saladino drew a leadoff walk and pinch hitter Brylan West was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch.
With the tying run at third and winning run on at second, Moreno worked himself into a full count. Then he was hit by a pitch.
It looked for a second like South Florida loaded bases with just one out. However, the home plate umpire cut through the cheers from the Panther dugout. He declared Moreno leaned into the pitch and thus ruled it as strike three.
Hitt came out to contest it to the umpire, who’d made several controversial calls in the game, but to no avail. Even so Stanley was at the plate to play hero with two outs. He sent a flare into center field that appeared that it would fall to tie the game.
Unfortunately, the Bobcat center fielder made a diving play to rob Stanley and end the game. If Moreno were awarded his base, that would’ve been just the second out with an over .350 hitter in Tedders coming to the plate. But Hitt won’t dwell on it.
“Officials never determine the outcome of a game,” Hitt said. “We had plenty of opportunities to put the game away and were not able to do it.”