South Florida State College baseball (27-24, 14-13) split a doubleheader with St. Johns River State College (38-15, 19-8) Saturday to drop its penultimate series of the season. Not to mention its second straight series loss after winning three in a row.

The Panthers were outplayed on Friday and in the leadoff matchup Saturday, unable to overcome the Vikings’ leads in those respective 10-2 and 10-3 losses. They were, however, able to put together a good game to salvage the trio of the contests.

