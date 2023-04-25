South Florida State College baseball (27-24, 14-13) split a doubleheader with St. Johns River State College (38-15, 19-8) Saturday to drop its penultimate series of the season. Not to mention its second straight series loss after winning three in a row.
The Panthers were outplayed on Friday and in the leadoff matchup Saturday, unable to overcome the Vikings’ leads in those respective 10-2 and 10-3 losses. They were, however, able to put together a good game to salvage the trio of the contests.
With just one series left to go, the Panthers have qualified for the state tournament. Their first postseason appearance since 2008.
But their seeding isn’t locked in just yet. They sit one game ahead of Palm Beach State College (22-19, 13-14) in the Sun-Lakes Conference standings. Essentially, South Florida clinches the No. 3 seed without tiebreakers if it at least matches Palm Beach in wins this coming weekend.
A sweep against incoming Florida State College at Jacksonville (12-36, 7-20) would take any Palm Beach State College win out of the equation. Going 2-for-3 with Palm Beach losing its series to Lake-Sumter State College (19-33, 9-18) would clinch it too. And if both teams go 3-0, 2-1, 1-2, or 0-3 then South Florida gets it that way.
If they want to win the series, they will need a repeat performance of their second doubleheader game against the Vikings. Especially on the mound.
Left-hander Brandon Chorzelewski posted arguably his best start of 2023 on Saturday. He pitched seven innings of one-run ball while allowing three hits. He registered seven strikeouts, walked one batter and hit two others.
Head Coach Rick Hitt said he was very pleased with how Chorzelewski responded after the Panthers took a rough 10-3 loss in the first game.
“I just thought that this is what the team needed,” Chorzelewski said about wanting to have a good start.
He mentioned how one of the team’s goals this season was to not be swept in conference and he wanted to keep that streak going. He said he did a good job of setting hitters throughout the game.
“I think it’s what the team needs,” he said. “To see somebody go out there and play hard and get it going for us.”
In fact, he dealt with just two baserunners through the first four innings of his start. But ran into trouble in the fifth when the Vikings loaded the bases with one out.
But sophomore lefty battled back. He worked from a 3-1 count to grab the second out on strikes. Then forced a line out to Adrian Davis in center field on another 3-1 that kept St. Johns off the board and preserve their 4-0 lead.
“I told myself ‘Just don’t give up any free bases, if they’re going to beat me that it has to be off the bat’ and I think I did a good job,” he said about being in that situation.
The Panthers created their lead mostly with home runs from Pedro Moreno and Brylan West but some good baserunning and base knocks helped make it a 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth for more cushion.
St. Johns broke Chorzelewski’s shutout with a leadoff home run to left field in the sixth. But he didn’t let that bother him as he recorded six straight outs between the sixth and seventh before being relieved.
After South Florida failed to capitalize with the bases loaded, Hitt turned to Shaun Shipley for the eighth. He felt the right-hander earned the chance for late inning work with how he’s pitched recently. Not to mention it provided a different look from their start. Shipley forced an inning-ending double play after a one-out walk and single.
“We have to have guys besides TJ Wayne and Brandon White on the backend,” Hitt added about his decision. “We have to have it. The depth of the state tournament is going to be such that starters can be chased at any time. So you’re going to need dependable people that you have to keep you in ball games.”
White took over in the ninth and allowed two hits to start it. The second was quite loud as it was a long ball to center field to pull the Vikings closer at 6-3. Fortunately for the Panthers, White induced two ground ball outs and struck out a batter to finish off the game.
Next up for the Panthers is the regular season finale against last place Florida State College at Jacksonville. South Florida swept the Blue Wave on the road back in late March. But Hitt knows there are no days off in their league.
It’s still an important week for the Panthers considering the seeding implications not just for them but also the conference winner. St. Johns and Pasco-Hernando State College (36-13, 19-8) will battle this weekend for the No. 1 seed and the chance to host the state tournament. Additionally, Hitt said it’s critical for his team to rest and be healthy for when the Blue Wave comes to town.
If there’s any time for the Panther pitching staff to lock in it is this week. Hitt has mentioned how South Florida’s yet to play a complete game of baseball where every facet is without issue. Their offense has kept them competitive all season. They’ve “bludgeoned their way to victory” many times.
This weekend will be the time to see if the Panthers can win every game without needing to do so.