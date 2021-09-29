AVE MARIA — The South Florida State College (SFSC) Lady Panther cross country team traveled to Ave Maria for an invitational meet Saturday morning, September 25th. The 5K course at Ave Maria covers grassy fields and gravel trails.
In addition to SFSC, the field of runners included teams from Southeastern University, Ave Maria University, Keiser University, Florida National University, St Thomas University and Warner University.
The Lady Panthers were led by Francesca Chillemi, posting a personal best of 21:29 and finishing 12th. This is quite an accomplishment as SFSC was the only NJCAA college represented.
Kaitlynn Brandeberry had her strongest run yet this season with a time of 22:46.
Andrea Raya continues to knock down her times with negative split action. She finished 23 in a PR time.
Paxton Brooks and Megan O’Sullivan rounded out the team score placing 38th and 46th respectively.
Coach Christi Bobo stated, “I am very excited for these ladies to experience the success of the hard work put in day in and day out. Hard work does come with reward and it is a good day to be a Lady Panther.”
The Lady Panthers travel to Lakeland and compete in the Hoka One FLrunners.com Invitational this Friday morning, Oct. 1 race time is 7:50 a.m.