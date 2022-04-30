AVON PARK — Timely hitting and a great farewell performance on the mound kept the Panthers’ playoff pulse going.
South Florida State College baseball (30-22, 7-12) defeated the Miami Dade College Sharks (34-15-1, 16-3). The 5-3 victory was the first over the Sharks all season and it couldn’t come at a better time.
The Panthers entered the game two games behind Indian River State College for second place in the Southern Conference. Eastern Florida State College defeated the Pioneers 15-3 so the win over Miami Dade has South Florida one game out with two games to go.
The game was highlighted by a stellar performance from pitcher Blayne Huter in his final start at Panther Field.
Huter ran into issues very early on. He allowed a leadoff single but picked the runner off. However, he hit the next two batters. While mixing in more pickoff attempts, he fell behind 3-1 to the cleanup hitter. He grooved a pitch inside to the lefty who deposited it over the outfield wall for a three-run homer.
The Panther starter gave up another single but catcher Jadiel Martinez caught him stealing. Huter then worked back from a 3-1 count to get a strikeout looking to end the first half inning.
South Florida got a run back in the bottom of the first. Nico Saladino roped a leadoff double and a single from Pedro Moreno allowed him to take third base. An error on a ground ball from Jakoby Stanley scored the Panther shortstop.
But the Panthers couldn’t get more as they hit into three straight outs to end the threat.
Huter hit another batter but struck out the next two. However, an error by Saladino and a walk loaded the bases. But Huter beared down to strand all three runners as he struck out the next hitter on three pitches.
Somewhere during the third inning, coach Rick Hitt wrote the score of the Titans-Pioneers game on the board and it gave new life to the Panthers. The energy changed, the Panthers became more vocal and invested.
“Right when we knew the score, and he put that on the board and it was motivation from there on,” left fielder Reid Lisle said.
Both teams traded scoreless half innings while South Florida chipped away at the lead in the bottom of the third. Saladino walked and Moreno moved him over on a hit by pitch. Stanley laid down a sacrifice bunt that resulted in a throwing error. Saladino scored on the error.
Unfortunately, they squandered the opportunity as Stanley ended up picked off and Hunter Wilder struck out looking.
Huter and the defense held the Sharks scoreless over the next two innings. It was highlighted by a full-on layout dive by Deven Tedders in center field for the first out of the sixth.
A gutsy call helped the Panthers take the lead in the sixth.
Wilder got behind 0-2 trying to sacrifice Stanley and Brylan West over. One would think he’d be told to battle and try for a hit. But instead they took a huge risk as he continued to try for the bunt.
He successfully laid it down and the ensuing error moved Stanley to third for a game-tying sacrifice fly from Andrew Cox. Lisle singled to move over West. Martinez lifted a ball to center field which scored West and gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead.
It was a kind of call Hitt said they made all year.
“(Hunter’s) looking at me and he’s nodding his head like ‘Yeah, let me have it for the third one,’” Hitt said about the call. “I was going with it all the way but when he nods at you you know he’s completely comfortable with doing it.”
Saladino gave them another run with a solo shot in the seventh. Meanwhile, Huter had been pitching quite well. He felt relieved when he started landing his breaking ball after struggling to start and it helped him get through the later innings.
After all he’d done, Hitt thought Huter earned the ninth inning, but a dropped third strike/passed ball put a runner on and Hitt knew it was time for a change. Huter was at 120 pitches. He had to go get him.
Hitt went with Alex Burden who immediately added to the drama with a walk on five pitches. Burden came back and struck out the next batter. Then he fought back down 2-0 in the count and forced a game-clinching pop up on the infield.
Burden got the save while Huter picked up the win. Huter finished with three runs allowed on eight hits, two walks and three hit batters while striking out eight. After that difficult first, he didn’t give up a runner for the next 7 1/3 innings.
Hitt said that’s something he has to expect out of his starters: battle through things, stay competitive and give their best stuff on the mound.
“Blayne’s last time out was a short outing for him,” Hitt said. “So he came back on short rest and he really answered the bell today for us in that respect. And you know what? I hope he gets the ball again, because if he does, it means we’re playing somewhere else.”
Friday was equally as important because the Panthers went on the road to face Eastern Florida. Results were unavailable as of press time. If South Florida won and Indian River lost, it all comes down to today between the two for the final spot. However, the season ends today if Indian River picks up one more victory.
“Job’s never done,” Hitt said. “Until the last out of the last game of the year, the job is never done in the season.”