AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers baseball team (3-7) fell short of extending a winning streak to two games on Wednesday evening as the Polk State College Eagles took an early 2-0 lead and held on to a 4-1 win over the Panthers at Panther Field in Avon Park.

Polk State scored a run in both the first and second innings. The Eagles scored on a sacrifice fly to right field in the first inning. A leadoff single and two wild pitches led to the Eagles run in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.

