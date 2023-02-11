Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.