AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers baseball team (3-7) fell short of extending a winning streak to two games on Wednesday evening as the Polk State College Eagles took an early 2-0 lead and held on to a 4-1 win over the Panthers at Panther Field in Avon Park.
Polk State scored a run in both the first and second innings. The Eagles scored on a sacrifice fly to right field in the first inning. A leadoff single and two wild pitches led to the Eagles run in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.
The Panthers had opportunities throughout the game, in the bottom of the first, Pedro Moreno reached base after being hit by a pitch to start the Panthers first. Adrian Davis doubled into right field, Moreno tried to score and was thrown out at the plate.
Still the Panthers were alive as Brylan West singled into centerfield to advance Davis to third with one out. A strikeout and a fly ball ended the Panther threat.
South Florida State College starting pitcher, Logan Wynn settled down to pitch three scoreless innings as the game remained 2-0 after five innings.
Polk State added two runs in the top of the sixth inning on a two out single into right field that gave the Eagles a 4-0 lead.
South Florida got an offensive jolt to start the bottom of the sixth as Pedro Moreno hit a solo homerun over the left field fence to make the score 4-1.
A hit batter, a walk and a single loaded the bases for the Panthers with one out as they threatened to add more runs on the scoreboard. Like the first inning, a strikeout and a fly ball out to center ended the Panther opportunity.
The Panthers continued to rotate pitchers each inning with Baker Tygart, T.J. Wayne and Brandon White each pitching scoreless innings to keep the Eagles within three runs, 4-1.
Offensively, the Panthers were held to two hits the final three innings, one each in the eighth and ninth innings and were unable to build on that as they fell to Polk State 4-1.
Bryland West led the Panthers with three base hits.
South Florida State College will host College of Central Florida at Panther Field on Friday with a 1 p.m. start time. On Saturday the Panthers host Santa Fe State College in a double header, with the first game starting at noon.