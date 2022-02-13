AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers did not have a good day at the ballpark. The Panthers were downed 21-5 by the College of Central Florida Patriots Friday afternoon.
The loss comes after splitting a competitive doubleheader with Santa Fe College in Gainesville then getting a pair of lopsided wins over Webber International’s and Warner University’s B teams on the road.
Friday’s game didn’t start well from the jump for South Florida. An error by shortstop Nico Saladino put the leadoff hitter on, followed by a pair of walks from starting pitcher Logan Wynne to load the bases.
A hard hit ball gave Central Florida its first run of the day. An error by South Florida’s Brady Markham on the next ball in play scored another run. A first-pitch sacrifice fly then plated the Patriots’ third runner in what was just its sixth at-bat of the game.
Wynne settled down and forced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. South Florida Coach Rick Hitt said even if it was 3-0 to start out, that kind of deficit is manageable with 8.5 innings left.
Then the nightmare happened.
After the Panthers went down in order to end the first, Wynne gave up a one-out single and a walk. He fell behind 3-1 to Central Florida’s John Marant who doubled to right field and scored both runners for a 5-0 lead.
This is how the rest of Wynne’s day went: single, single, hit by pitch, single, ground out, walk and grand slam. Lefty Ian Anderson replaced him after the four-bagger had the Panthers trailing 12-0 before their clean-up hitter even got an AB.
Wynne was moved up a day in the rotation because of an illness to another pitcher but what might’ve hurt him the most was the defensive mistakes behind him. He just wasn’t able to recover from it.
South Florida’s Anderson struggled to get out of the inning as a pair of defensive miscues from left fielder Reid Lisle led to more baserunners and runs scored. Eventually, the Pantheres got out of the inning but not before going down 15-0.
Both teams battled throughout the middle innings. South Florida had runners on the corners with one out and the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the second but Markham popped up to end the threat.
Anderson came back in the third to strike out two batters as he sat the Patriots down in order and the Panthers had some good at-bats in their bottom of the inning.
A two-RBI triple by South Florida’s Saladino with two outs brought home first baseman Andrew Cox and second baseman Jakoby Stanley to make it 15-2.
The Panther’s lefty had another good inning as he put down his fourth, fifth and sixth straight batters in the fourth inning. He did have some struggles in the fifth, which brought reliever Ben Vasquez into the game. He worked around a bit of a jam but got his team back into the dugout with minimal effort. Vasquez had a great few innings of relief in Hitt’s mind despite some four earned runs against him.
The freshman right-hander from Gaither High School tossed 3.2 innings with one strikeout and allowed six hits with no walks. He did make some mistakes later on in his outing but he did well to keep College of Central Florida off the scoreboard.
But more defensive problems showed up in the later portion of the game. That included two errors in the same inning by Markham, which allowed for the Patriots to hit 21.
The biggest story from Friday’s game was the defensive problems. South Florida made six errors against the Patriots. It’s a continuation of something that is quite unexpected for Hitt and his team.
“We have to do a better job playing defense,” Hitt said. “We thought we would defend every day of the week and twice on Sunday and so far, we have not been the defensive club I expected us to be based on the guys we have in those positions.”
That and struggles with pitching and hitting with runners in scoring position are the three areas Hitt pointed out his team needs to improve on. The Panthers registered 13 hits Friday but only plated five runs as they left nine runners on base.
The good thing is it’s early in the season and South Florida has time to iron those issues out. But they can’t continue to happen.