AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther continue to roll as they improved to 9-4 on the season after beating the State College of Florida Manatees on Tuesday night in straight sets; 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18.
After winning the first game 25-18, the Panthers struggled at the start of the second game falling behind 3-6 after Raphaela Da Silva just missed on two kill shot attempts from the right side. First on a cross court that was inches out and the second down the right line that slightly missed.
South Florida State College answered with four straight with a tap over by Isabella Hurtado from the right side of the net to the middle of the Manatee court to put the Panthers up 7-6.
South Florida State College would fall behind again 10-12 before going on a 9-2 run that securely gave them the lead at 19-14. Still leading 21-18, the Panthers scored four of the next five points to win the second game 25-19.
South Florida State College came out the third game carrying the momentum of the second as Da Silva hit a kill shot from the left side down the left line to tie the game at two and Maria Rodriquez served an ace to put the Panthers up 4-2.
A kill shot by Lyn’d Lewis anda block for a point by Andrea Colon helped the Panthers increase to lead early to five at 7-2.
A couple hitting miscues by the Panthers brought the Manatees to within two, 7-5 before Colon hit a kill shot and Da Silva scored on a block to make the score 9-5.
Cruising with a 13-7 lead, the Panthers stubbled a bit as the Manatees scored six straight to tie the game at 13. South Florida State College stopped the Manatees run on a kill shot by Meghan Oliver that initiated a 6-1 run that put the Panthers up 19-14.
Leading 21-18, the Panthers scored the last four points, highlighted by a block by Lewis, a tapover by Da Silva and a kill shot off a Manatee defender by Oliver to win the third game 25-18 and the match 3-0.
The Panthers will play Eastern Florida State College on Thursday in Melbourne and at home on Saturday to play Gulf Coast State College with an 11am start time.