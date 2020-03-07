AVON PARK — On a breezy night in which the wind was blowing out straight to center field, the South Florida State College Panther snapped a six-game losing streak with a pair of wins over the Santa Fe State College Saints to avenge a pair of loses five days earlier.
The Panthers held off a late-inning rally by the Saints to hold on to a 7-6 win in the first game and created a moment to be remembered to stave off extra innings with a walk-off home run to win the second game 2-1. With the wins, South Florida State College improved to 9-15 on the season.
In Game 1, Santa Fe took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after the Saints produced a run off a lead off walk and a pair of errors.
The Panthers answered in the bottom of the fourth inning, opening the inning with a single by Allison Wagle and doubles by Jane’a Mobley and Corrin Flajole with Wagle and Mobley scoring on Flajole’s to put the Panthers up 2-1
South Florida State College expanded their lead to 4-1 when Flajole and Baileigh Ehrlich both scored on a double into left field by Hannah Eden.
The Saints quickly answered in the top of the fifth off the bat of Lake Placid graduate Dontaysha Gobourne, who hit a two run homer over the center field fence to cut the Panther’s lead to one at 4-3.
Not to be outdone, the Panthers scored three in the bottom of the fifth. After Payton Pilon reached on an error and Wagle walked, Mobley blasted a three run homer over the center field fence as the Panthers stretched their lead to 4 at 7-3.
The Saint scored once in the sixth to make the score 7-4 and Gobourne hit her second two-run homer in the seventh with no outs to slice the Panther lead to one, 7-6.
Panther starting pitcher, Taylor Currie got three of the next four batters out, two by strikeout, preserving the 7-6 win. Currie pitched a complete game and struck out 12 for the win.
Mobley led the team in the first game with two hits and three RBIs. Flajole and Eden each had two RBI’s.
The second game was a pitching duel between Santa Fe’s Gobourne and South Florida State College’s Baylee Haggard in which both pitchers combined gave up only three runs on five hits.
The Panthers scored in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead when Kelly Ulatowski tripled down the right field line with two outs and later scored on a wild pitch.
The next four innings, neither team could make any offensive headway against Gobourne and Haggard as the score remained 1-0 in the Panther’s favor heading into the seventh inning.
With one out in the top of the seventh, Gobourne struck again at the plate, hitting her third home run in the two-game set to tie the second game at 1.
That tie lasted one pitch in the bottom half of the seventh. Mobley ended the game with a mammoth home run over the center field fence that from the moment of the sound the bat made hitting the ball, there was no doubt that the game was over with the Panther’s prevailing 2-1.
The Panther’s only had two hits for the game, Ulatowski’s triple and Mobley’s game winning walk-off home run.
Haggard pitched seven innings, giving up three hits and one run while striking out six for the win.
The Panthers will try to build on the momentum as they travel on Saturday to play Pasco Hernando State College and are back at home on Tuesday against Broward College.