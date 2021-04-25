AVON PARK — The South Florida Panthers’ season ended in one of the worst ways on an already emotional night. The Panthers dropped both games of a doubleheader 10-0 and 2-1 against the State College of Florida (SCF) Manatees.
Additionally, the losses came on the team’s Sophomore Night. South Florida ends the year 9-26 overall and 5-13 in the Suncoast Conference.
“Definitely not the way we wanted to end our season,” South Florida Coach Carlos Falla said. “It kind of encapsulates our season. We’re up and down, up and down and we were down today.”
The Panthers struggled from the start. In game 1, sophomore Gracyn Cunningham walked the first batter of the game in SCF’s Mya Achenbach. After a putout, Cunningham allowed a double to give the Manatees an early 1-0 lead and loaded the bases.A line-drive single from the Manatee’s Maddie Koczersut made it 2-0 before Cunningham retired the side.
The Panthers started an arduous day at the plate. They couldn’t take advantage of a one-out error and subsequent stolen base by Skyler Theodorson as Allie Wagle struck out and Jane’a Mobley to end the inning.
The Manatees tacked on another run in the second as a two-out baserunner scored off a single by shortstop Lauren Hutcherson.
Cunningham and SCF starter Ally Hulme traded scoreless innings until the fifth. During that time, the Panthers acquired a baserunner at second twice and couldn’t capitalize to score them.
The Manatees extended their lead in the fifth frame as a walk and a pinch-hit single gave SCF two runners on with nobody out. Two batters later, a double by Achenbach scored the both of them for a 5-0 advantage.
After that double, Cunningham made way for Kaycee Torres. Cunningham finished Game 1 with 4.2 innings pitched, eight hits and five runs (four earned) allowed with three walks and two strikeouts.
Pather’s Paige Pilon tried to get a rally started in the bottom half with a two-out single followed by a center fielder error put her on second with leadoff hitter Corrin Flajole coming up. She put a good swing on it but lined out to second base to end the inning.
Then a Panther miscue in the sixth brought in two more runs. After hitting a batter with two outs, Torres forced a fly ball to right field. Right fielder Linda Rosada called everyone off only to have the ball bounce right off the heel of her gloves, extend the inning and score a run to make it 6-0.
The Manatees took advantage again with a single to score Madi Schaefer for a 7-0 lead.
South Florida’s Mobley did her best to start a two-out rally when she roped a double in the Panther half of the sixth. Alex Garcia seemed poised to get them on the board too with a lengthy at-bat that featured seven foul balls. Unfortunately, her 12-pitch at-bat ended in a flyout.
SCF put up its final two runs in the seventh with three consecutive singles and a quiet inning in the seventh secured game 1 victory for the Manatees.
“We were pressing,” Falla said. “We were trying to hit balls that we don’t normally swing at. We’d get behind in a count and we’d just basically swing at whatever she threw at us.”
Game 2 ended up a much lower-scoring affair than game 1 but it began the same way with the Manatees grabbing the lead early.
After a leadoff single for the Manatees, a mental error waiting for a bunt attempt to go foul allowed for the lead runner to advance and subsequently steal home. When Remy Hebert laid her bunt down, Garcia called off the likes of Mobley and starter Taylor Currie for the ball as they wanted for it to hopefully go foul. It didn’t and Hebert reached. However, Garcia reacted as if time was called but it was still a live play and both runners tried to move up.
Hebert ended up caught out at second, but the play allowed for Achenbach to score for the 1-0 advantage.
Currie did her absolute best to keep it that way until the Panthers could respond.
After the first, she threw five straight innings of shutout ball with eight strikeouts. South Florida couldn’t break through against SCF’s Samantha Hampton until the sixth.
The Panthers put two runners on with no outs to start the frame. The momentum almost seemed lost when Garcia popped up to right field and Wagle was doubled up trying to take third. However, Mobley’s pinch runner, Katie Capes, tagged up as well. Keily Ulatowski singled into center field to score Capes to knot it up at one apiece.
The excitement was short-lived as SCF responded immediately. A one-out triple by Gracie Mullet gave the Manatees a prime opportunity to steal the lead right back. They did just that as Hampton grounded to shortstop and Wagle made an attempt to gun down the runner at home. It wasn’t quick enough and Mullet scored, giving the lead back to SCF 2-1.
South Florida couldn’t respond as they went down 1-2-3 to end the game and the team’s season.
Falla thought his team competed better in game 2 versus game 1 but they still gave the Manatees too many additional at-bats or chances via mental mistakes or missed outs.
The loss certainly spoiled a gem by Currie. She pitched a complete game with seven hits and two earned runs allowed with one walk to nine strikeouts.
“I can’t say enough for her. She’s just phenomenal,” Falla said. “She has been phenomenal every time. She works extremely hard. And she gets us nine to 10 strikeouts a game. We should win those games”
Currie is part of a sophomore class about whom Falla couldn’t say enough good things. The Panthers will say goodbye 10 sophomores in total as they move on from their time in Avon Park.
Falla described the whole day as one big “tear fest.” The emotions of that day might’ve played into their heads a little and maybe some of those miscues in the field and plate happened as a result. Either way, Falla says goodbye to a wonderful group.
“Regardless of what our win-loss record is, this is one of the finest groups of young ladies I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” Falla said. “They have fun every single day. They drive you nuts but they’re just good young ladies. And I’m proud to have coached them for three years, some of them in two years. They were a great group of girls.”
Now, as the season comes to end, Falla doesn’t know what to tell his team. There are no more games for which to prepare. It’s now cleaning out lockers and tearful goodbyes, but that’s the life of junior college. You’re constantly rebuilding frame scratch with new additions and what you have left over.