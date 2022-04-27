AVON PARK — South Florida once again played a pair of close games against one of the top programs in the state of Florida.
South Florida State College fell to Indian River State College Saturday afternoon. Those 2-1 and 6-1 defeats put a damper on a day where the Panthers honored their departing sophomores.
The Pioneers got to graduating sophomore pitcher Kaycee Torres early as they picked up a run on a one-out double. But she quieted down the Indian River bats thanks to a strikeout and pop out to center field.
Torres game was much cleaner after that. Torres faced just one batter over the minimum in the second and third innings.
But an error with one out by Lexie Witz gave the Pioneers a baserunner in the fourth. A single to center then made it two. Witz connected with Abi Ayers at second base for a force out but that allowed for a run to score and a 2-0 deficit.
The Panther defense was able to keep it that way though as it caught a Pioneer in a rundown on a steal attempt. Catcher Ashton Lewis fired to Ayers who connected with Madison Hodge who tagged the runner out at first.
Meanwhile, the Indian River defense was denying the South Florida offense at every turn.
The Panthers were denied a two-out rally in the third as the Indian River second baseman robbed Witz of a line drive single with Madison Hodge on first.
Then Ayers clobbered a ball in the fifth inning with Ella Fletcher on that would’ve surely given the Panthers runners on second and third with one out. Indian River’s right fielder made a spectacular leaping grab with full extension to rob Ayers.
If Lewis still singles like she did following Ayers’ at-bat, they would’ve trailed 2-1 in the seventh.
“They made three plays that changed the outcome of the game,” Head Coach Carlos Falla said, referring to Indian River’s stellar defense.
Torres made sure it was still just 2-0 in the final frame though. She retired the next nine batters in order. She took the loss in her final Panther home game with two runs allowed (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters over a complete game on 87 pitches.
South Florida wasn’t without a chance in the seventh though. Lewis led it off with a double and a single up the middle. Torres gave them runners on the corners with nobody out.
A Pioneer error on a Paige Pilon bunt scored Lewis with the tying run on third base. Falla decided to go to his bench after Kassidy Leverett popped out.
Falla said he was looking for a squeeze play to get the run in. He knew Hodge saw Indian River’s pitcher well and had a base hit up the middle, but he felt a bunt was the best call here. Thus, he needed a right-handed bat.
He called on Hayley Zimmerman for the chance. She laid down the first pitch she saw but the Pioneers were ready. A flip from the first baseman to the catcher caught pinch runner Ciara Justice out at home on a bang-bang play.
“We didn’t get the break,” Falla said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get it. If (the ball) rolls six more inches, we score the run (and) we’re tied 2-2.”
But the Panthers still had the tying run at third with Pilon moved over from second. Falla subbed out his 0-for-4 shortstop in Witz for Trinity Rohrer, her first appearance since April 6. She worked herself a 2-2 count but ended up grounding out to the second baseman to end the first game.
Despite the loss, Falla felt his team played well and they did what they needed to do to win the game. Unfortunately for them, it didn’t break their way.
He knew game two would’ve been a challenge due to them facing one of the state’s best pitchers in Devan Ryan. The Panthers did make some mistakes but they played well given the circumstances of who they faced. However, it should’ve been closer than 6-1.
South Florida’s Ayers scored the lone run on a double by Torres in the bottom of the fourth. They were poised for a rally but ended with just the one run. Emylee Mountin was saddled with the loss. She gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over seven innings.
Now, the Panthers have just one more doubleheader before this rough season comes to an end and they say goodbye to the likes of Linda Rosado, Hayley Zimmerman, Abi Ayers, Kaycee Torres and Katie Capes.
“I can’t complain about any of them,” Falla said. “They’re good kids and the type of people that you want to have in your program.”
“They keep a smile on your face when it’s going as hard as it is for us,” he said. “They come out and make you laugh. They try to get you off the focus of us getting beat.”
Well-out of qualifying for the state tournament, the Panthers take on Eastern Florida State College on Wednesday in Melbourne. There’s a battle for second place in the Southern Conference and South Florida has the opportunity to make noise in that race. And that’s what Falla wants to do.
“Let’s play spoiler. Let’s ruin somebody’s postseason,” he said. “And let’s just go out with two wins.”