AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers baseball might have a good thing going. The Panthers split a series finale doubleheader with the Lake-Sumter State College Lakehawks Saturday to claim their third straight Sun-Lakes Conference series win. They’ll also finish with a 3-3 split of the regular season series with the Lakehawks.
Since starting 2-4, South Florida is 10-5 in its last 15 conference games. The third place Panthers sit just 2.5 games back of first place with nine Sun-Lakes games left to play.
After smashing the Lakehawks 23-5 on Friday, the Panthers got a great start from Logan Wynne in the first game’s victory but a meltdown in the ninth inning of the second game prevented them from pulling off the sweep.
Game 1: South Florida 5, Lake Sumter 2
Wynne gave the Panthers arguably his best start of 2023 to begin Saturday’s double dip. He posted his longest outing of the year with a season-high 6.1+ innings pitched in the seven inning affair.
The recent Valdosta State commit allowed two earned runs and struck out six batters while walking two. It was also his second out of his last three starts with fewer than three runs allowed.
Third baseman Nick Garagozzo gave his pitcher an early lead to work with too. He smashed his third pitch of the day for a two-run home run and a 2-0 Panther lead in the first inning.
Moreno added on to the lead in the third with a solo shot to make it 3-0.
Meanwhile, Wynne cruised after working around a two-out double and walk in the first. He retired his next 10 batters in a row before giving up his second hit of the day on a one-out double in the fifth. But that didn’t phase him, as he forced a popout and groundout on a combined four pitches.
Lake-Sumter did break through in the sixth, however. With the Panthers up 5-0, a leadoff double and one-out single made it a 5-1 game. A flyout and strikeout from the next two batters ended the threat though.
Head Coach Rick Hitt thought Wynne being able to keep pitching when he ran into trouble was the best thing about his start Saturday.
“When he got behind on a couple of guys and gave up a line drive or gave up a double, he came right back and made pitches,” Hitt said. “(He) got out of situations (and) stranded runners. I thought he did a really good job of doing that.”
The Panther skipper decided it was time to get Wynne out after he went leadoff single, strikeout and full count walk to start the seventh. TJ Wayne replaced him and the freshman picked up the save with his only blemish being a two-out RBI double that made the final score 5-2. The series was clinched.
Game 2: Lake Sumter 7, South Florida 3
The second half of the day didn’t have a kind ending as a nightmare ninth inning kept the series sweep out of South Florida’s grasp.
Leading 3-1, reliever Brandon White started his second full inning of work in the final frame. But it wasn’t an auspicious start as a leadoff home run cut the South Florida lead to 3-2. White then walked a batter, struck out one and hit another. An 0-1 hit into center field tied the game up at 3-3.
James Turnbull was called on but ended up walking his batter on four pitches and was pulled. Wayne was brought in to see if he could get the Panthers to the bottom of the ninth either tied or down just one.
He too was unsuccessful, allowing a two-RBI double and two-RBI single. Shaun Shipley relieved Wayne and put an end to the bullpen carousel as he alternated walks and fielder’s choices to finish the half inning with Lake-Sumter leading 7-3.
And there’d be no magic in the ninth as the Panthers went down while only having one batter reach to end the game.
The bad ninth spoiled what was a great start from left-hander Brandon Chorzelewski who posted a season-and-career-high 6.2 innings pitched. He allowed one unearned run and three hits while striking out three batters and hitting one. It was his third consecutive quality start for the Panthers.
Hitt said his team could’ve been better offensively in terms of building a lead throughout the game. They stopped having those quality at-bats after going up.
But he also credited reliever Lake-Sumter reliever Nate Tinder. The Lakehawks’ top option out of the bullpen had just one unearned run and three hits against him in five innings.
He gave all the credit to Lake-Sumter too in the ninth. While White and Wayne have become very reliable for the Panthers out of the bullpen recently, the Lakehawks were just better in Game 2.
Prior to that loss Wayne had three consecutive saves against conference opponents which included the one in Game 1. White entered Game 2 with just one run against him in his last nine innings and three saves of his own.
Despite the rough end to the day, Hitt made sure to keep it in perspective. They won their third straight conference series Saturday. He’s not disappointed in his team, he just would’ve liked to see it finish harder. But an encouraging sign was the loss clearly bothered them.
“I’m happy that they’re bothered that they didn’t complete the task,” he said. “And I hope they’ll go right back to work and get back to work on Monday and start looking back on getting hungry in their at-bats and doing the little things right.”
South Florida’s next game is a home matchup against IMG Academy Post-Grad. The Panthers will ride out the rest of their 2023 schedule with 11 consecutive home games.