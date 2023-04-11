AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers baseball might have a good thing going. The Panthers split a series finale doubleheader with the Lake-Sumter State College Lakehawks Saturday to claim their third straight Sun-Lakes Conference series win. They’ll also finish with a 3-3 split of the regular season series with the Lakehawks.

Since starting 2-4, South Florida is 10-5 in its last 15 conference games. The third place Panthers sit just 2.5 games back of first place with nine Sun-Lakes games left to play.

