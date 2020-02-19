AVON PARK — Strong pitching and a productive offense came into fruition Monday night at Panther Field as the South Florida State College Panthers steamrolled past the Webber International University Warriors by a score of 21-3 to improve to 10-4 on the season.
The Panthers did not take long to take the lead as they posted five runs in the bottom of the first on three hits, a hit batter and pair of Warrior errors. Four of the five Panther runs were scored on errors and the other scored on a fielders choice while Shane Magrann, Nico Saladino and Zeddric Burnham each singled.
After Webber scored a run in the third to make the score 5-1, South Florida State College rebuilt their lead back to five in the fourth as Hunter Wilder led off with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly into left field by Mike Bessell to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead after four innings.
The Panthers continued to roll in the sixth inning as back to back lead-off singles by Leeandro Alfonzo and Burnham were followed by a bases-clearing triple by Casey Asman into right-center field to make the score 8-1.
Asman scored on a single by Wilder to conclude the scoring for the Panthers in the fifth while taking a 9-1 lead.
Webber International scored twice in the sixth inning off one hit to take a thin slice off the Panther lead to make the score 9-3, though the Panthers reestablished an eight-run lead in the bottom of seventh with a pair of runs.
Lead-off singles by Wilder and Hannum eventually led to runs when Bessell drove in Wilder with a two-out double into center field and Hannum scored on Nico Saladino’s single into left field to make the score 11-3 after seven innings.
The Panthers were not finished as they exploded in the bottom of the eighth for 10 runs off five hits, one walk, two errors and two hit batters, all before getting an out.
Leadoff singles to Asman, walk to Wilder and a single by Hannum loaded the bases. Shane Magrann drove in Asman when he was hit by a pitch to make the score 12-3.
The score became 14-3 when Hannum and Wilder scored on an error on a ground ball to third by Trey Fields. 16-3 when Magrann and Field scored on a single by Bessell.
A hit batter and a wild pitch brought in Bessell and Saladino as the Panthers lead swelled to 18-3. Devon Tedders made the score 20-3 when he tripled into right field to drive in two more runs and later scored on a single by Wilder to make the final score 21-3.
Wilder, Hannum, and Alfonzo led the Panthers scoring three runs each. Wilder led the Panthers with four hits while Bessell, Saladino, and Alfonzo each hit three. Bessell led the team with four runs batted in while five others had two each.
Five pitchers took part in the game for the Panthers with former Sebring Blue Streak, Blayne Huter earning the win.
The Panthers played again on Tuesday against Palm Beach College at Panther Field in Avon Park with scores unavailable at press time. They also play today in Leesburg against Lake Sumter before hosting Pasco-Hernando at Panther Field in Avon Park on Friday with a 2 p.m. start time.