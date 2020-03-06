AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panther baseball team got rocked by the State College of Florida Manatees on Monday at Panther Field by a 20-0 score in their first Suncoast Conference game of the season to drop them to 13-10 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
After a great start to the season going 12-6, the Panthers have been on a steady declining slide and may have gone completely over the cliff as errors, both on the field and on the bases, completely took the Panthers out of the game nearly from the start.
Despite those issues, the Panthers stayed relatively within striking range after the first three innings, trailing by three, 3-0.
Jamarcus Lyons’ two-run homer in the first inning over the left field fence gave the Manatees the early lead.
Lyons reached again in the third on an error and reached second on another error and eventually made the score 3-0 when crossed home plated on a double into left-centerfield by John Malcolm.
Any thoughts of the Panthers staging a comeback were essentially squashed in the fourth inning.
Richard Rodriquez started the inning with a single followed by sacrifice bunt attempt by Remi Patry, in which the South Florida State College was unable to handle the ball cleanly and Patry reached on a error.
The Panthers’ second error of the inning and a single by Roo made the score 6-0, followed by another error and a hit batter to load the bases.
Two more walks and base hits by Owen Ayers and Cameron Lee pushed five more runs across the plate to boost the Manatees lead into double digits, 11-0.
The Panthers seemed to stem the tide, holding the Manatees scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings, though unable to score themselves, keeping the score at 11-0 after six innings.
If the Panthers were on the proverbial bus for the first six innings, the wheels came off in the seventh as the Manatees scored nine runs on five hits, to include Lyons hitting his second home run and a double, and five walks to take a 20-0 lead, which would be the final score as the game was brought to its conclusion at the end of the seventh.
The great thing about baseball, as with most sports, there are going to be good and bad days. The Panthers have shown that they can play much better as they did earlier in the season against ranked teams.
Also with most sports, the game is done and preparation for the next game begins and for the Panthers that was Wednesday when they traveled to Bradenton to play the State College of Florida Manatees for the second of their three games series. South Florida fell short 2-1 in extra innings, dropping their record to 13-11.
It was a battle on the mound and the Panthers had Connor Glesson rocketing strikes and recorded 14 outs. He allowed only three hits and one run over four innings.
The Manatees struck first in the fifth innings. Ellington drew a walk and was driven home with a ground ball to left field by Aaron McKeithan.
South Florida tied the game in the eighth. Zeddric Burnham was hit by a pitch to get on. Shane Magrann hit a grounder and reached on an error by the pitcher while Burnham crossed home plate tying the game at 1.
The State College of Florida pulled ahead in the eleventh inning. Ellington hit a line drive to right field for a double and advanced to third on a grounder by John Malcolm to shortstop. Ellington took home on an error by Panther’s second baseman Nico Saladino clinching a 2-1 victory for the Manatees.
The third and final game of the series will be at Panther Field today with a 6 p.m. start time.