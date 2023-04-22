South Florida State College baseball played a pretty steady game on Wednesday.
The Panthers led wire-to-wire as they defeated the Florida Southern Moccasins’ junior varsity squad 10-0 in seven innings. The game saw contributions that were reflectable in the box score from every player in the contest.
A combination of seven pitchers were used in the shutout win; meanwhile each batter brought something to the table for all 10 runs.
Shaun Shipley opened on the mound for the Panthers. He faced just one batter over the minimum as he worked around a two-out walk to Sebring product Zach Doorlag. The Panthers took the lead in the bottom when a wild pitch scored center fielder Adrian Davis from third base.
James Turnbull took over in the second inning. After a leadoff error and a groundout, Reid Lisle came through with a diving play in left field for the second out. He then fired to Jakoby Stanley to double up the runner at second base to end the inning.
South Florida scored a run apiece in the second and fourth on sacrifices. Pedro Moreno hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Jace Jones. Then Dawson Bryant laid down a squeeze bunt in the fourth for Jones’s second run scored.
Head Coach Rick Hitt has said before how midweek games are opportunities for his team and players to work on certain things. Wednesday they emphasized working on their small ball play because something like that can sometimes be the difference in tight conference games as they’re getting toward the end of their season.
South Florida finally blew it open in the fifth. Nick Garagozzo reached on a single and Lisle got on thanks to an error at first base which put runners on the corners.
A single from Stanley brought home Garagozzo and a hit from Ian Anderson drove in Lisle. Anderson’s knock allowed Stanley to go first to third and a sacrifice fly from Jones brought in the Panthers’ second baseman for a 6-0 lead.
Anderson stole third base and a chopper back to the pitcher from catcher Jake Turnbull let the right fielder score for a 7-0 Panther advantage through five innings.
Following an efficient and perfect inning from Ozzie Mora, Moreno had a leadoff single in the sixth and stole second. Davis would double him home and a double from Lisle later on scored Davis.
Baker Tygart then came in for a great inning of work in the seventh. He needed just nine pitches – seven of which were for strikes – picking up a flyout and a pair of strikeouts.
That capped off a night where Shipley, Turnbull, Jacob Morgan, Tygart, Mora, Nathan Nogueras and Ben Vazquez allowed a total of four hits while striking out five batters and walking three.
Hitt said it was good to see some of the pitchers who have been a little sporadic lately come out with command and work fast. He mentioned how something the coaches preach to the staff is getting the team back in the dugout as quickly as possible.
In the bottom of the seventh, Garagozzo came through with a bases-loaded single up the middle to score Jake Turnbull and walk the game off with a run rule.
Every batter in the South Florida lineup Wednesday night recorded exactly one RBI. Five of those batters posted multi-hit games with Moreno leading everyone with a three-hit night in four at-bats.
Davis posted a two-hit game for his third straight multi-hit game and fourth straight with at least one base knock.
The center fielder picked up in April where he left off in March after hitting .426 and posting an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.016 in 18 games. He also swiped nine bags.
So far in nine games in April, he’s batting .364 with a .917 OPS. His eight runs batted in are just one off his total for March.
“He’s done a good job,” Hitt said. “He’s competed. The run tool is there for him so he gives himself a chance on the ground, he can challenge defenses on the left side. And then obviously you can play a little bit of the bunt game when he’s in rhythm.”
But what Hitt really wanted to highlight was his ability the last few weeks to get hits with two strikes.
Davis attributes that to his change in approach. He’s worked hard to be shorter to the ball and not have a long swing so he doesn’t get exposed.
“I shorten up my stride a little bit, shorten up my swing a little bit and (I’m) just trying to hit the ball,” he said. “(Be a) contact hitter, so put the ball in play (and) see what happens.”
The Panthers kicked off their second-to-last conference series Friday against one of the Sun-Lakes leaders in St. Johns River State College. South Florida dropped the first two games against the Vikings in Palatka before salvaging its series with a win in Game 3. South Florida will play a doubleheader Saturday afternoon to determine the series winner. As South Florida still vies for a state tournament spot.