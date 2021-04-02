AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers have won five of their last ten and have put together a mini win streak of three after a 20-0 blowout of the Warner University Royals to improve to 16-23 overall on the season.
The Panthers took a modest 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Bitting into right field to drive in Reid Lisle.
South Florida added six runs in the second inning, five by the way of home runs by Lisle and Bitting. Lisle hit the first home run for three runs to make the score 4-0. Singles by Quintin Lindsey and Zeddric Burnham produced another run as the Panthers lead widened to 5-0. Bitting followed with a two-run home run that gave South Florida a 7-0 lead after two innings.
The Panthers added six more runs in the bottom of the third as Brady Markham led of the inning with a walk and singles by Tate Hansen and Lisle loaded the bases to start the inning. Lindsey cleared the bases with a grand slam home run as the Panthers took an 11-0 lead.
South Florida added two more runs in the third as Hunter Wilder drove in Burnham on a fielder’s choice and Bitting scored on an error as the Panthers held a 13-0 lead after three innings.
The Panthers added two more runs in the fourth inning with Burnham doubling in Lindsey and Saladino as South Florida extended their lead to 15-0.
South Florida continue to roll in the fifth inning, loading the bases with one out before Bitting doubled into center field to clear the bases as the Panthers lead grew to 18-0.
After not scoring in the sixth inning, the Panthers added two runs in the seventh inning to make the final score 20-0.
The Panthers pounded out 18 hits for the game with Lindsey going 5 for 6 to lead the team. Burnham, Bitting each had three hits and Lisle collected two. Bitting led the team with six runs batted in with Lindsey driving in five.
Blayne Huter pitched seven innings, giving up no runs on four hits and striking out 11 to earn his second win of the season.
The Panthers restart conference play on Saturday when they host the State College of Florida at Panther field with a 1 p.m. start time.