AVON PARK — After qualifying for the FCSAA Division II state tournament on their final road trip, the South Florida State College Panthers made sure to send their departing players out with a great win.
South Florida defeated the Indian River State College Pioneers three sets to one 25-22, 14-25, 25-16, 25-23 in their final home match of the season. It finishes the regular season at 8-11 and 5-8 in conference play in 19 total matches.
“You could tell that they were really battling against each other,” Head Coach Kim Crawford said. “Because you could see them make eye contact – Indian River players – making eye contact with us. And it was just really good sportsmanship too with the battling (and) who can hit harder. It was fun. It was a fun match. I’m glad it turned out the way it did.”
The Panthers grabbed the advantage in the match by winning a back-and-forth first set. Tied at 19-19 with the Pioneers, South Florida registered six kills – two by Isabella Hurtado and Jayleen Santiago plus singles from Danica Metcalf and Rachel Skyles – for their final six points for the frame.
But the Pioneers came back with a vengeance. Issues in serve receive to start the second set resulted in three straight service aces for Indian River. But two Pioneers errors plus kills from Hurtado and Metcalf brought it to 4-4. After trading two-point stretches, the score remained tied.
A Pioneer kill gave them possession back. Then the service runs started back up. Indian River grabbed an 11-6 lead on a 4-0 run following the kill. A couple traded points later, a 3-0 run made it 16-8. South Florida responded this time with a 4-0 run. An attack error relinquished the ball. The Pioneers then scored their next eight points on a combined three aces and five kills to claim the set.
However South Florida steeled its resolve (and made a change in the lineup for serve receive) for Set 3. Tiara Lindsey started it off with two aces. An attack error followed by an Allie Shaffer kill and a block from Hurtado gave South Florida a 5-0 lead.
The Pioneers fought back to narrow the deficit to 6-3 but the Panthers kept applying pressure. Three straight kills extended the lead before Indian River got the ball back. Metcalf ended that possession with a kill of her own and another point after that created an 11-4 lead. Eventually the lead swelled to 18-8 that included more offensive contributions from Metcalf and Santiago plus an ace from reigning Division II Defensive Player of the Week Yeishlanie Reyes to get it to 18.
And the offense kept pouring it on while matching Indian River point for point to stall any comeback attempts. Just like in Set 1, the final six points came on kills with Shaffer picking up the final two to clinch Set 3.
Set 4 was a mirror image of the competitiveness seen in Set 1.
The Panthers grabbed a 3-0 lead to start and the Pioneers fought back. Eventually, three straight South Florida errors tied the set and actually gave Indian River its first lead at 7-6. Santiago tied it back with a kill but four straight points made it an 11-7 deficit. But the Panthers kept it within reach.
An attack error then tied the set again, this time at 16-16. Both teams traded points before a Reyes ace and Hurtado kill created a 20-18 margin. But a pair of errors at 21-19 tied the set for a third time. An Indian River kill made it 22-21. Hurtado brought on the fourth tie with a retaliatory kill. A Pioneer attack error and an Aniay Rijos ace got the Panthers within one point.
Santiago couldn’t put it away and committed an attack error. It was 24-23. South Florida wouldn’t need to do anything themselves though as a service error from Indian River gave the Panthers the set and the match.
Both Crawford and Hurtado expressed happiness with being able to win the final home match of the season. It’s even sweeter they’ll get to end their season at the state tournament.
“This group of sophomores last year came so close to going to the tournament,” Crawford said. “They have overcome obstacles from their last year. And they came in with a different mindset this year that this is the year we’re going to do this right and we’re going to be better. And they did.”
Hurtado – who was named Division II Player of the Week earlier – said as a third-year player it was great to come out with a final win at home. They worked so hard and put in the effort every day. And the Panthers accomplished their goal of getting to the postseason. Hurtado won a banner before as a freshman, that achievement is what motivated her to get back.
And it’s not just the sophomores leading the pack. There’s a youth movement at South Florida. Crawford pointed out the Panthers had a court full of freshmen at several instances in the match. In fact, a freshman in Santiago posted 14 kills; just one off the team leader Hurtado for the match.
Assistant coach Tammy Needham said Santiago’s really coming on and hitting her stride like the rest of the team. Crawford agreed with that sentiment regarding the team. When the Panthers are on, they’re hard to compete with. And it’s great seeing more contributions offensively.
Crawford and Needham have been telling their hitters in practice to just trust their swings and not to be scared of making mistakes.
“We want you to hit the spot? Hit that spot,” she said. “Hit it as hard as you can, and just trust it. So they’re buying into that. If we can just keep peaking and peak at the right spot, we hope to play on Saturday next weekend.”
South Florida’s next match will come Friday in Palatka against an opponent yet to be announced at press time.