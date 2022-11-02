AVON PARK — After qualifying for the FCSAA Division II state tournament on their final road trip, the South Florida State College Panthers made sure to send their departing players out with a great win.

South Florida defeated the Indian River State College Pioneers three sets to one 25-22, 14-25, 25-16, 25-23 in their final home match of the season. It finishes the regular season at 8-11 and 5-8 in conference play in 19 total matches.

