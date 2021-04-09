AVON PARK — Brady Markham never walked a team off before Wednesday night. Well, like they always say, there’s a first time for everything.
South Florida State College Baseball defeated State College of Florida (SCF), Manatee-Sarasota thanks to a walk-off bomb by Markham in the bottom of the ninth. With the win, the Panthers salvage the series with SCF and earned their first victory of the season against the Manatees with a final score of 10-9.
“Over the years and, especially this year, when we don’t play well, they’ve kind of beaten us up a little bit because they’re a good club and they take advantage of it,” Head Coach Rick Hitt said. “But when we’ve played them close, we’ve had a propensity to be able to do something late to get a win and today was no doubt.”
South Florida got the scoring started early in the bottom of the first. Quintin Lindsey singled into center field. First baseman Bryce Bitting doubled to deep left center, scoring Lindsey for a 1-0 lead.
Hunter Wilder led off the second with a triple he smoked to left-center field. It gave Andrew Cox a runner 90 feet away with no outs. He grounded to SCF second baseman Joel Perez and Wilder scored for a 2-0 lead.
Lindsey and Bitting combined for another two-out score in the third. Lindsey this time doubled to center and Bitting brought him around for the 3-0 lead on a single to right.
Then came the Manatees. They finally got to Panthers starter Blayne Huter in the fourth. Huter cruised until that inning. He retired 10 of the first 12 batters he faced, allowing just a double and a walk.
Like Lindsey and Bitting, the Manatees posted a little two-out nightmare of their own as SCF’s Jack Anderson singled to right field and right fielder Owen Ayers mashed a two-run homer over the left field wall to make it 3-2.
However, after a walk by Brayden Woodburn, Huter limited the damage to two with a flyout to get out of the inning.
South Florida responded in kind in the bottom of the fourth. Wilder led off with a single and catcher Andrew Cox wore a pitch, giving the Panthers two runners on with no outs.
Jadiel Martinez delivered on a hit and run with a single to left to score Wilder from second. A few wild pitches by Manatee pitching scored both Cox and Martinez for a 6-2 Panther lead.
The Manatees again closed the gap in the sixth. Huter forced a line out to center then faltered. Woodburn singled, third baseman Hunter Long walked and center fielder Rook Ellington singled to load the bases again for SCF.
That’s where Huter’s day ended. He gave way to reliever Jack Keeler. That didn’t matter to the Manatees as they recorded a single and sacrifice fly to shrink the lead to 6-4. However, he struck out Kevin Karstetter to end the inning and escape further damage.
Huter finished the day allowing four earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five. Hitt considered that a quality start from his pitcher.
“Blayne’s gotten to the point in his career here where he wants the ball more and more every time out,” Hitt said. “I wanted to see if he could finish that situation and just turned out that he didn’t. One of the things you do as a coach, you see if a guy can keep the ball in his hand and get you out of a situation. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t.”
Although, the Manatees managed to take the lead off Keeler. He started the seventh with a strikeout, then a walk and a flyout. Then he hit Woodburn and, all of a sudden, it was two on with two out. A single by Long loaded the bases for SCF for the third consecutive inning. A walk, wild pitch and a single later and the Manatees found themselves leading 7-6.
In the bottom of the seventh South Florida’s Bitting doubled to lead off. A ground out by Leeandor Alfonzo moved Bitting to third. Wilder reached via hit by pitch. Markham singled into left for Bitting to score and tie the game 7-7.
Again, back came the Manatees. Three straight one-out hits gave them an 8-7 lead.
The Panthers couldn’t answer in the eighth going down in order. It all came down to the ninth.
It wasn’t an auspicious start to the inning. Bitting struck out on a full count as a hitless Alfonzo came to the plate.
The second baseman worked a four-pitch walk and an error allowed Wilder to reach. All of a sudden, the Panthers had two on with one out. However, the excitement took a hit as Cox struck out the next at-bat.
Then up came Markham. Markham, who makes it a point to remember how he’s pitched, knew Manatee pitching was feeding him sliders all day. He was sure he’d get one in that at-bat.
Well, he was right. He nuked the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a walk-off win and a mob at home plate. South Florida narrowly defeated SCF, 10-9. A big win in the eyes of Markham and Hitt.
What won them the game? A two-out hit. SFSC finished 6-for-12 and scored eight of its 10 runs with two outs on the board. Something like that can be deadly for a team and it mirrors a capacity to not give up.
“Our guys are trying hard,” Hitt said. “We’re working hard. And we’re still trying to figure out who we are and day after day we keep working hard at it. Hopefully, like every other big win in-conference, you hope this kind of gets you moving so you rattle a few off in a row and you never know what’s going to happen.”
It won’t be easy. Hitt said his team will be road warriors for the final stretch of the season. Eight of the Panthers’ final 12 games will be played outside the confines of Panther Field, including two series against St. Petersburg College and Florida SouthWestern. Hitt said they’ll need to get off the bus ready to play.